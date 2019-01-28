28 January 2019 – today’s press releases

Never let it be said that we’re not public spirited here at Liberal Democrat Voice. So, for those of you who haven’t filed your Self Assessment tax return for the year ended 5 April 2018, the deadline is just seventy-two hours away. Don’t delay, don’t let it peck away at you!

Lib Dems: Culture in our schools system is toxic

Lib Dems reject Tory Immigration Bill

Ed Davey: Labour abstention on Immigration Bill “pathetic” (see here)

(see here) Govt defeat in Lords shows backstop tinkering will not work

Lib Dems: Britain deserves a better opposition as Labour U-turn on Immigration Bill

Swinson: Proxy voting a baby step in bringing Parliament into the 21st century

Responding to the Department for Education’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention Strategy that was published this morning, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

Although any changes that improve the learning environment for children and working conditions for teachers are to be welcomed, we won’t see any fundamental changes in schools under this government. For years teachers have faced real terms cuts, feeling undervalued and overworked whilst battling funding cuts and swelling class sizes. The problems that we see in our education system won’t go away until the government reverse these cuts and invest properly in the education of our future generations. The culture that exists, of endless testing, Ofsted and league tables needs to be abolished – it’s toxic and we must instead focus on pupil and teacher well-being.

Liberal Democrat MPs will today vote against the Government’s Immigration Bill, because it “fails to establish an immigration system to replace free movement” and grants “excessive powers to the Government to make changes to immigration law without primary legislation”.

The Liberal Democrats have tabled a reasoned amendment to the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill, which has its Second Reading in the House of Commons this evening.

Ahead of the vote, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

The Windrush scandal and countless other failings show that the immigration system is not fit for purpose. The Tories shouldn’t even be thinking about extending it to cover millions of EU citizens before they have fixed the existing problems, starting by scrapping Theresa May’s hostile environment and taking responsibility for immigration away from the Home Office.

Govt defeat in Lords shows backstop tinkering will not work

Responding to tonight’s Government defeat in the House of Lords by 152 votes, Liberal Democrat Leader in the Lords Dick Newby said:

Over the past 8 weeks, we have moved no closer to having a Brexit outcome which can command a majority support in the Commons. Theresa May is irresponsibly running down the clock whilst, as confusion continues to reign, businesses and individuals are voting with their feet. For Ministers to encourage filibustering in the House of Lords shows how desperate they are to scaremonger people into supporting the Prime Minister’s defeated deal. This tactic hasn’t worked – tonight’s vote demonstrates that and is another clear rejection for the Government, showing that tinkering around the backstop will not get their deal the support it needs tomorrow. The only real alternative way out of this mess is a people’s vote, with the option to remain in the EU.

Lib Dems: Britain deserves a better opposition as Labour U-turn on Immigration Bill

Responding to the Immigration Bill passing its second reading this evening, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

The Government’s Immigration Bill is so bad that even MPs from their own party joined the Liberal Democrats in the ‘No’ lobby to vote against it this evening. But the most bizarre element of today’s debate was Labour’s U-turn on the Bill – from their original plan to abstain, to a mid-debate decision to vote with Liberal Democrats, against this Bill. It is beyond belief that some Tory MPs were more organised on opposing the Government’s hostile immigration policies than the Labour shadow cabinet. Just like on a People’s Vote, when it comes to the crunch, Jeremy Corbyn and co are absolutely useless. Britain deserves a better opposition, and the Liberal Democrats demand better. We will continue to fiercely oppose Tory plans to end free movement and fight for a People’s Vote and an exit from Brexit.

Swinson: Proxy voting a baby step in bringing Parliament into the 21st century

Responding to the motion on proxy voting being passed in the House of Commons this evening, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said: