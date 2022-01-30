Mark Argent

Are the Tories planning an early General Election

By | Sun 30th January 2022 - 9:58 am

A few days ago Jacob Rees Mogg suggested that a change of Prime Minister would lead to an early General Election. He must know this isn’t true: are we being softened up for one?

His remarks have been read as an attempt to stop Tory MPs in former “red wall” seats siding against Boris Johnson, but aren’t these the Tory MPs with the strongest incentive to ensure that their party has a leader who people support?

What he’s reported to have said on Newsnight is:

“It is my view that we’ve moved, for better or worse, to an essentially presidential system and therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party [based] and any PM would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate.” 

The Tories won in 2019 on a promise to deliver Brexit, and shouldn’t be able escape the consequences by going to the polls early. The unravelling of Brexit and the consequences of their handling of Covid will mean they are in a weak position when the next General Election is due, in 2024. Going sooner than that, while they have a comfortable majority, would attract criticism. But a General Election in the “honeymoon” period of a new leader could be sold as “democratic”. Supporters of opposition parties would — rightly — cry “foul”, but the Tories would be gambling on coming back with a reduced, but viable, majority. 

The size of the Tory majority means that opposition parties can’t stop an early General Election, but we do need to be prepared.

Rees-Mogg’s claim that we have an “essentially presidential” system should send a shudder down the spine. Combined with increasing authoritarianism, attempts to prevent the courts stopping the government and attacks on the BBC, this is sounding like a fundamental challenge to our liberties and values. 

If we were still in the EU, we would be at risk of joining Hungary and Poland in facing action under Article 7 of the Treaty on the European Union for breaching its fundamental values: 

“respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities… in a society in which pluralism, non-discrimination, tolerance, justice, solidarity and equality between women and men prevail.”

Johnson will hang on until his party concludes that replacing him is in their interest. Winning the next General Election will be high on their priorities. Doing that later this year sounds crazy. It is as crazy as the idea of Leave winning the EU referendum, or the Tories coming back with a big majority in 2019. We need to be prepared.  Doing well in the local elections in May this year is a good place to start.

 

* Mark Argent was the Liberal Democrat candidate in Huntingdon Constituency in 2019 and blogs at markargent.com/blog.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Brad Barrows 30th Jan '22 - 10:33am

    There will be no early election while the Tories appear likely to lose. I’m afraid we will probably have to wait until 2024 unless the Tories replace Boris and see the opinion polls change in their favour.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Brad Barrows
    Good article but you appear to have missed out the word ‘cheaper’ at the end of the first sentence of the second paragraph. (I think it is worth fixing.)...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @Ian Sanderson "‘'Moscow has the right to move its forces whenever and wherever it wants within Mother Russia.’ Well, up to a point." Who else is going t...
  • Brad Barrows
    There will be no early election while the Tories appear likely to lose. I’m afraid we will probably have to wait until 2024 unless the Tories replace Boris an...
  • Ian Sanderson (RM3)
    'Moscow has the right to move its forces whenever and wherever it wants within Mother Russia.' Well, up to a point. Sounds like a description of what happened ...
  • Brad Barrows
    It is ironic that the Supreme Court is currently considering whether taking the race of applicants into consideration when deciding which students get universit...