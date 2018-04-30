Mark Argent

Are we getting the messaging wrong on Brexit?

By | Mon 30th April 2018 - 9:46 am

Recently, an active and experienced Liberal Democrat campaigner challenged me over the party’s messaging on Brexit. He suggested that this was coming across as confused. My first instinct was to defend what we have been doing, but on reflection, I think he has a point. The aim of this article is to ask the question a little more widely.

From the inside

My impression is that there our parliamentarians and media office have been doing an outstanding job in trying to hold the government to account in the mess over Brexit, and of making people aware of this. I was in the debate at Conference which affirmed the Liberal Democrat policy of seeking a referendum on the deal, and can see the wisdom of this, but can also see that it can need explaining — which is a hostage to fortune.

From the outside

But, I’ve had people on street stalls ask me what our position is before signing a petition for a people’s vote on the final deal. I’ve had people read that text and still want to check that this means they are signing something against Brexit. That comes across as a measure of the anxiety and paralysis Brexit is inducing.

I wonder what proportion of the British population could give a meaningful account of the differences between “the single market”, “the customs union”, “a customs union”, “the widest and deepest possible trade deal” and “a deal with the exact same benefits we now have”.

I recently saw a leaflet appealing for us to stay in the Single Market. That is clearly better than a hard Brexit, but during the referendum campaign, we were right to point out the absurdity of being in the single market but not the EU when the likes of Nigel Farage and Daniel Hannan suggested this.

I’m hearing people (mis)quote the story of two referenda in Ireland on the constitutional change needed to ratify the Lisbon treaty in terms of a fear “the establishment” will want repeated referenda until “they get the right result”. We’re not suggesting that, but the stories around Aggregate IQ / Cambridge Analytica and rumours of rule-bending by the Leave campaign are fuelling the sense that there was cheating in the referendum. It’s hard for that not to lead to anxiety about a future referendum. Talking now of a “people’s vote” on the deal will help defuse this, but we are in danger of being mis-heard.

Bewildering unreality

People would normally look to government for wisdom and stability. Instead Andrew Adonis speaks of a Brexit “causing a nervous breakdown across Whitehall”. Parliament was seeming to be dysfunctional, even before Theresa May’s attempt to sideline it to join Trump in attacking Syria, and the shameful chaos around Windrush, and the unfolding farce around the EU Withdrawl Bill.

In this chaos, I could understand a lot of people being both worried about Brexit, and sick of a debate that does nothing to allay those fears.

Local elections are not national

A big part of me agrees with encouraging people to vote for anti-Brexit parties in the local elections, and brutal reality is that the Brexit would have a devastating effect on local communities up and down the country. But the danger in over-stating this is that we could be heard as saying that potholes, transport, education, planning applications (etc) have ceased to matter. There is already a message about the damage Brexit is doing in terms of staff shortages in hospitals, hostility to immigrants and slower economic growth and the weak pound making life difficult.

A possible solution

This seems the moment for brevity. The hash tag might need to be #ExitFromBrexit, backed up with visual images that give a sense of a vision of the UK as a country that is open, inclusive and engaged with the rest of Europe.

I am increasingly meeting people who are worried by Brexit. This seems the moment to say “so are we” rather than “it’s complicated”, and to speak with a clarity missing in the Brexit chaos of the Conservatives and Labour.

This is not to back away from policies like supporting a People’s vote on the deal, or the best-possible relationship with the EU27, or emphasising our European values. All of these things matter in the follow-up conversation, but I am not thinking to revise the artwork for banners at street stalls (and the like) to an un-wordy #ExitFromBrexit. Is this fitting with others’ experience?

* Mark Argent was the candidate in Hertford and Stortford in the 2017 General Election

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

5 Comments

  • Jennie 30th Apr '18 - 12:11pm

    Been saying from the day after the referendum that we need to be clearly and obviously against brexit. It’s fallen on deaf ears so far…

  • Mick Taylor 30th Apr '18 - 12:37pm

    About time someone other than me was saying this. Like Jennie I have said it repeatedly. Only 25% of the electorate are aware that we’e against Brexit, so the idea that we have become a one issue party is clearly nonsense because the people at large don’t know what we stand for on this, the most vital issue in UK politics!
    An amendment from the Calderdale local party proposing amongst other things that we introduce a new/additional strap line – Lib Dems fighting to stay in the EU – was not accepted by FCC and we had the usual confused debate around the referendum instead of establishing ourselves as the anti Brexit party.
    There are still people in our party saying that we mustn’t state our opposition to Brexit in our leaflets this May, because some people won’t like it. Just like for years the same people kept on saying we mustn’t fight the EU elections on EU issues because the EU was toxic!
    Time to get real. We will leave the EU, with or without an agreement in March next year, unless we can persuade enough people to stop it. The time is long past for procrastination on this issue for fear of offending determined leave voters, many of whom don’t vote for us anyway. It’s time to stand up for the remainers, including most of UK business, who are desperate for someone to speak up for them and understand only too clearly the problems of leaving the EU.
    Please Vince, Jo and the rest of the leadership stop worrying about the niceties and get out there and campaign to stop us leaving the EU, before it’s too late.

  • Former Dem 30th Apr '18 - 1:16pm

    I am a committed Remainer, but this is a very difficult situation and I don’t think simplistic solutions are the right idea. Why not just a slogan like “a second referendum once we know what’s on offer”?

    On a point of honesty, that youtube video you linked is highly misleading. Brexiters have told me that all the pro-single-market clips it contains were from *before* the referendum campaign, and it is a little suspicious to note that they don’t appear to have any dates on them. Now I do think they successfully created in the public mind the idea that you could leave the EU and be like Switzerland, but it’s not really true as far as I can see that they did it during the referendum.

    It’s amazing how much you still come across real ignorance about the EU — such as for example the claim that there were no customs checks between the UK and Ireland before 1973, or that freedom of movement of labour is a recent things. I don’t think well get far while these myths are out there.

  • Innocent Bystander 30th Apr '18 - 2:07pm

    “Only 25% of the electorate are aware that we’e against Brexit,”

    That could be the 25% who have never heard of the LibDems (or don’t pay them the slightest attention if they have).

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 30th Apr - 2:07pm
    "Only 25% of the electorate are aware that we’e against Brexit," That could be the 25% who have never heard of the LibDems (or don't...
  • User AvatarJohn Littler 30th Apr - 2:04pm
    What the LibDems need to offer is an active Industrial Policy, expanded training, investment in robotics, computing and tech, plus infrastructure. Worker directors should be...
  • User Avatardavid thorpe 30th Apr - 1:58pm
    he was using hampstead as an allegroy for chmpagne socialism..not at all about support from voters,, momore the direction of leadership..
  • User AvatarFormer Dem 30th Apr - 1:30pm
    "Data revealed as part of a recent opinion poll conducted for the Evening Standard, bears out my ersthwhile friend’s pithy analysis." No it doesn't. Do...
  • User AvatarFormer Dem 30th Apr - 1:16pm
    I am a committed Remainer, but this is a very difficult situation and I don't think simplistic solutions are the right idea. Why not just...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 30th Apr - 1:16pm
    ps I said this as a genuine friend and colleague who cares for an in my view mainstream party to be the alternative to the...