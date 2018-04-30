60 years of women in the House of Lords

By | Mon 30th April 2018 - 8:05 am

The Mother of Parliaments had seen many fine sons, not least those who sat on the Liberal benches, but the number of daughters was far too few for the health of the nation.

Elizabeth Shields, Liberal MP for Ryedale (1986-87)

Today is the 60th anniversary of the Life Peerages Bill, which enabled women to sit in the House of Lords. Since that time 250+ women have sat on the red benches in Parliament, this represents something like 18% of all life peer appointments since 1958. The House of Lords is currently 26% female, so things are (slowly) improving, but the House of Lords lags behind every other UK legislature in the proportion of women members. In the Commons 32% of MPs are women, in Scotland 35% of MSPs, 42% of Welsh AMs, and 30% of MLAs in Northern Ireland are women. The proportion of women MEPs and Councillors is also higher.

Every government from Macmillan’s onward have appointed at least twice as many men as women to the Lords. Theresa May’s government has appointed very few female life peers (two of eleven between March 2017 and January 2018). The answer to this is simple – appoint more women, so we have set up a petition calling for legislation to ensure that in future appointments of life peers, the numbers of men do not exceed women.

Although we have a longstanding commitment to more drastic political reform, this initiative is consistent with Liberal Democrat policy passed in 2011 which called for Parliamentarians to

ensure any further interim appointments mitigate, rather than perpetuate, the current gender imbalance, and, if an appointed element is retained.

We don’t believe that our commitment to electing a second chamber by STV should stand in the way of campaigning for smaller reforms that, arguably, have a better chance of happening.

If you think a Parliament that reflects the diversity of the population is be better able to represent the people, please sign up to the thunderclap and the petition.

* Helen, Christina and Tad are Liberal Democrat members in Nottinghamshire.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News and Parliament.
Advert

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 30th Apr '18 - 9:23am

    “30% of MLAs in Northern Ireland are women.”
    No, only if the Assembly exists. It needs to meet. Theresa May should do more to ensure democracy there.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 30th Apr - 2:07pm
    "Only 25% of the electorate are aware that we’e against Brexit," That could be the 25% who have never heard of the LibDems (or don't...
  • User AvatarJohn Littler 30th Apr - 2:04pm
    What the LibDems need to offer is an active Industrial Policy, expanded training, investment in robotics, computing and tech, plus infrastructure. Worker directors should be...
  • User Avatardavid thorpe 30th Apr - 1:58pm
    he was using hampstead as an allegroy for chmpagne socialism..not at all about support from voters,, momore the direction of leadership..
  • User AvatarFormer Dem 30th Apr - 1:30pm
    "Data revealed as part of a recent opinion poll conducted for the Evening Standard, bears out my ersthwhile friend’s pithy analysis." No it doesn't. Do...
  • User AvatarFormer Dem 30th Apr - 1:16pm
    I am a committed Remainer, but this is a very difficult situation and I don't think simplistic solutions are the right idea. Why not just...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 30th Apr - 1:16pm
    ps I said this as a genuine friend and colleague who cares for an in my view mainstream party to be the alternative to the...