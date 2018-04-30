Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 30 April 2018 – all for you, Sofia…

By | Mon 30th April 2018 - 7:45 am

Good morning, once again, and welcome to Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. You might never guess that I’m a member of the Federal International Relations Committee…

I’ve been here to attend the ALDE Party Council meeting that took place on Saturday, and I’ll be reporting on the mood at that meeting later in the day. Also, I’ll be covering progress towards a European Liberal manifesto for the 2019 European Parliamentary elections, and the selection of a Spitzenkandidat for the Presidency of the European Commission.

It was another punishing week for the Government in the Lords on the European Union Withdrawal Bill, and it might be helpful to see what changes have been made so far. Of course, the fun isn’t over yet if you enjoy watching Conservative Ministers taking a beating, and we’ll be looking at the week ahead.

Talking about the House of Lords, today is the sixtieth anniversary of an event that changed the Upper House forever, and we have a piece which both marks that and calls for more progress.

But the campaign to stop Brexit can’t just be won in Parliament – it must be the view of the people. Mark Argent has been thinking about the messages we need to convey.

Meanwhile, a regular contributor, David Thorpe, challenges us to look for votes beyond our middle-class heartland. What are we saying to working class voters?

As a bonus, my colleague, Paul Walter, covers Christine Jardine’s barnstorming speech in Berkshire over the weekend.

Finally, of course, as I write, we’re in the market for a new Home Secretary. Caron has already given us her thoughts and I can only add one more. If any incoming replacement really wants to change the culture and direction of the Home Office, properly resourcing the work is key. Long delays and huge backlogs in processing applications, combined with an arbitrary migration target, create the sort of internal culture that we see today.

Making decisions that are legally and ethically just takes time, so employ some more staff, trust them to apply the rules with discretion and neutrality, and you will change the culture, improving morale at the same time. And, perhaps doing something about the sizeable real terms pay cut suffered by civil servants might help too…

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Site news.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 30th Apr '18 - 7:59am

    Mark – good suggestions on resourcing and pay. I totally agree. One of my worries about sorting out the Windrush scandal is that staff are going to be diverted from other areas which is going to mean even more pressure on other areas. That will mean longer delays for customers and additional stress for staff which will lead to poor decisions.

  • Ruth Bright 30th Apr '18 - 9:36am

    Looking out on a grey morning in Eastleigh with a scintillating trip to Tesco on the horizon I am not at all bitter to hear of a Lib Dem colleague in beautiful Sofia. Not bitter at all. Perish the thought!!!!!!!!!!

  • Richard Underhill 30th Apr '18 - 11:50am

    Mark,
    The EU applied a three year delay to the admission of Romania and Bulgaria. While Bulgaria chafed about the delay Romania’s readiness continued to be doubtful. Do you think that the Commissioner for Enlargement was afraid of both countries being absorbed into the ‘Near Abroad’?
    Do you think that financial aid to new members made the UK’s Exit more likely?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 30th Apr - 2:07pm
    "Only 25% of the electorate are aware that we’e against Brexit," That could be the 25% who have never heard of the LibDems (or don't...
  • User AvatarJohn Littler 30th Apr - 2:04pm
    What the LibDems need to offer is an active Industrial Policy, expanded training, investment in robotics, computing and tech, plus infrastructure. Worker directors should be...
  • User Avatardavid thorpe 30th Apr - 1:58pm
    he was using hampstead as an allegroy for chmpagne socialism..not at all about support from voters,, momore the direction of leadership..
  • User AvatarFormer Dem 30th Apr - 1:30pm
    "Data revealed as part of a recent opinion poll conducted for the Evening Standard, bears out my ersthwhile friend’s pithy analysis." No it doesn't. Do...
  • User AvatarFormer Dem 30th Apr - 1:16pm
    I am a committed Remainer, but this is a very difficult situation and I don't think simplistic solutions are the right idea. Why not just...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 30th Apr - 1:16pm
    ps I said this as a genuine friend and colleague who cares for an in my view mainstream party to be the alternative to the...