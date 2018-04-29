Amber Rudd resigns – what does this mean for the Home Office, Brexit…and the PM?

So Amber Rudd resigns tonight.

In some ways it’s remarkable that she didn’t go sooner. I mean, I’ve seen ministers resign because of a snow storm or be sacked for eating a pie. Here was a Minster staying in office when her department had ruined the lives of British citizens.

She couldn’t survive the leak of a letter from her to the Prime Minister outlining an “aim” of increasing the number of enforced removals by 10%. An aim is sufficiently within the ball park of a target to constitute the most serious offence a minister can commit – misleading Parliament so she’s gone before she had to face the opposition tomorrow.

However, unless the immigration system is going to be completely dismantled and rebuilt from scratch to make it treat people with dignity and respect, it doesn’t really matter who the Home Secretary is.

If I were Theresa May, I’d split the Home Office up into one department that deals with nationality, citizenship, asylum and immigration and another that deals with crime and security. The culture of those two parts needs to be very different.

I thought much better of Amber Rudd before she made that awful Conference speech in which she talked about companies having to report how many immigrants they employed. I had hoped that she would quietly roll back some of the hostile environment nonsense that has been so damaging. I’d like to think that she is a better person than her inability to sort out the mess she inherited at the Home Office would suggest.

I am slightly worried about the balance in the Cabinet. Rudd was the strongest pro-Remain voice in the high level Committee that deals with Brexit and would no doubt have been sticking up for staying in the Customs Union. Whether she will take up that cause on the back benches remains to be seen.

I just about choked on my hot chocolate when the BBC’s Clive Myrie referred to her resignation as a “devastating personal tragedy.” I rather think that the lives of the Windrush generation British Citizens and others that have been ruined by the “hostile environment” policy more closely fit that description. That said, this presumably takes Rudd out of the running to replace Theresa May when the time comes.

Ultimately, though, Rudd’s departure leaves Theresa May exposed. She can’t now blame anyone else. It’s not like the Labour years when there was a bit of a revolving door at the Home Office – 6 incumbents in 13 years, 3 in the last 4 of their time in office. May was there for over 6 years and made a bad system even more harsh and inhumane.

That’s certainly the angle that our Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey has taken tonight:

Amber should have replaced not embraced Theresa May’s immigration policies. But now PM has no hiding place. Having now lost 4 Cabinet Ministers & seen backbench MPs willing to vote for a Customs Union increase by one today, it’s Theresa May who’s the biggest loser @LibDemPress — Edward Davey (@EdwardJDavey) April 29, 2018

He added:

It’s clear that Amber Rudd has ended up, at least partly, being the fall guy to protect the Prime Minister. Theresa May must face questions now given these dreadful failures largely took place under her watch as Home Secretary.

Theresa May will face renewed questions about her performance as Home Secretary and PM. In the last six months, she has los four Cabinet Ministers – Fallon, Green, Patel and Rudd. If the papers are to be believed, quite a few others are preparing to quit over Brexit if the outcome isn’t disastrous enough for the country.

It’s the sort of chaos that makes the last 18 months of Labour’s time in office look like the picture of serenity.

However, the most important people in all of this, the victims of this country’s dreadful immigration system, are unlikely to see any improvement in their situation. For many, the devastating tragedy continues.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings