Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #515

Sun 29th April 2018

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 515th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (22-28 April, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed. There was no Golden Dozen last week due to Scottish Conference so a few may slip in from the last two weeks.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Why the latest London poll makes dire reading for the Lib Dems by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
An analysis of a worrying poll.

2. Ex Lib Dem becomes Independent Leader of Council as Labour ousted by Mark  Pack on Mark Pack.
Jason Zadrozny is back in charge in Ashfield.

3.  The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
Mark on why he doesn’t really write about them unless it’s someone he knows.

4. Southport: New Tory MP in hot seat over leaflet by Tony Robertson on Sefton Focus.
A leaflet controversy, in an election period? Surely not.

5. Remembering George Dunk by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer.
A tribute to a Lib Dem stalwart.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. A very British Brexit by Louise Ankers on From one of the jilted generation.
We’re not so good at sticking to our word these days.

7. Statement for Lesbian Visibility Day with my chair of LGBT+ Lib Dems hat on by Jennie Rigg on Ten KitKats and a Motoring Atlas.
Jennie outlines why it is vital to make sure we see the L in LGBT.

8. Twenty years later I still recall being utterly shocked by the insouciance of the Stephen Lawrence killers by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.
Jane was in the crowd protesting outside the inquiry. She described how they showed no remorse whatsoever.

9. Bi-erasure at the Beeb by Jen Yockney on Either/And .
Jen criticises the BBC description of Jeremy Thorpe. He was bisexual not gay.

10. The Customs Union: A small step by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.
Why we need to stay in the EU and the Brexiteers are wrong.

11. The end of the Brexit rainbow by Alex Marsh  on Alex’s Archives .
It may not be as the people who voted Leave hope – and then what?

12. Diary Day 587: We need to rediscover our moral compass by Josephine Hayes on Remainer’s Diary.
How do we deal with the fact that people have a tainted world view having had lies and poison drip-fed for them for decades.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

