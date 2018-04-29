The Voice

Jo Swinson: I’ll take my baby in a sling to protest Trump

By | Sun 29th April 2018 - 2:40 pm

When Donald Trump visits the UK on Friday 13th July, many Liberal Democrats will take to the streets to protest against the racist, misogynist, transphobic, views he holds and the actions he has taken in Government to undermine human rights.

On today’s Peston on Sunday, Lib Dem Deputy Leader Jo Swinson said that, if she’s able, she’ll be among them, just as she was on the Women’s March last year the day after the inauguration.

Her baby will be just weeks old at that time and she says that she’ll take the wee one to the march in a sling because he is anathema to British values of respect for others.

She also talked about our prospects in the local elections. Vince had been quite modest about it on Marr and Jo continued in the same vein. She said that we were looking to get a foothold back in areas where we had been wiped out four years ago. She added what we are all experiencing – that our reception on the doorsteps is much friendlier and enthusiastic than it was then.

On Amber Rudd, she was clear that if the Home Secretary had misled Parliament, then she would need to go. She also said that Cabinet Ministers don’t see every memo and what we really needed to do was to have a positive debate on the benefits of immigration.

She was on Sunday Politics later on with Brexiteer Bernard Jenkin talking about the customs union.

She said that the Government had got itself in a mess with its ludicrous red lines. It would be disastrous to leave the customs union but even if we stayed in the customs union and were out of the EU, we would still be worse off. The more barriers and regulatory differences, the greater the threat to trade and therefore our businesses. Unsurprisingly, she called for that People’s Vote on the deal, patiently explaining to Jenkin why letting the people have their say is perfectly democratic.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Jennie 29th Apr '18 - 4:18pm

    I’m up for going onna march. Will also be buying a Green Day single I already have on 12″ vinyl…

    http://www.kerrang.com/the-news/campaign-to-get-american-idiot-to-number-one-for-trumps-state-visit/

  • Lorenzo Cherin 29th Apr '18 - 4:47pm

    Very likeable effective appearances.

    I think if Jo or any want to demonstrate against the abysmal president, it should be as individuals, not as officials from this party, because we cannot say we would host a visit if we were in power, yet protest his visit when not .

    He represents his country on the visit, not his party or twitterspeak, therefore we must experience friendly but honest relations.

    I consider our best accomplishment would be a better level of closeness with the Democratic party and other Liberals.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 29th Apr - 11:09pm
    May's dirty work, but Rudd has to carry the can. I actually reckon that it is not such a bad time to get out from...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 29th Apr - 11:04pm
    Martin, Chris, thanks. We agree on much, one hundred per cent of that amongst Liberals let alone anyone in politics is not necessary or welcome,...
  • User AvatarSean Hyland 29th Apr - 10:36pm
    I thing I find difficulty with the idea of using President Macron as an example of an outsider creating a new political movement is that...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 29th Apr - 10:30pm
    AMBER'S GONE.
  • User AvatarSean Hyland 29th Apr - 10:07pm
    Or perhaps the greater worry is the increased pressure that a smaller number of supermarket groups increasingly dominate the purchasing and supply chains. Driving down...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 29th Apr - 9:23pm
    @matt "As for activists, you only have to look to momentum to see how quickly people can band together and become effective if there is...