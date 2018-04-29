History made as the Scottish Parliament passes landmark Social Security Bill, improved by cross-party co-operation

Last Wednesday the Scottish Parliament passed the Social Security Bill which gives power over many disability and carers benefits as well as some aspects of Universal Credit. It was a marathon debate with over 120 amendments. One of the really good things about the Scottish Parliament’s modern systems is that you can have many more votes. Unlike the House of Commons where each vote means 15 minutes of queuing, at Holyrood, it’s a second of button pushing. This has meant a much more wide-ranging debate. To the SNP Government’s credit, Social Security Minister Jeane Freeman engaged with the opposition parties and not only listened to what they had to say but took it on board as well.

One particular issue was the issue of terminal illness. At the moment, to access benefits if you are terminally ill, you have to have six months or less to live. In a move even supported by the Conservatives in the Scottish Parliament, there will be no limit.

The Liberal Democrats have no representation on the Social Security Committee, but worked with Green and Labour MSPs to ensure that there will be no unnecessary disability benefit assessments, and for those that have to take place, the person involved will have a say in when and where they should take place.

Unlike south of the border, the Bill provides for the housing element of Universal Credit to be paid directly to the landlord and, as the result of an amendment, to be split between joint claimants in a household. The latter is an important point. If there is domestic abuse in a relationship, there will likely be financial abuse as well, so it is important that everyone has some level of financial independence. That is going to be a difficult one to implement because the DWP will drag its heels. I hope, though, that they will find a way to do this for the whole of the UK.

The DWP also needs to address issues with the direct payment to landlords. At the moment, payments are being delayed. They are aware of the fault but not seeing a sense of urgency about fixing it.

You can read the whole debate here and you can see all the documents related to its passing here.

The passing of the Bill is the beginning, not the end of the story, though. The Scottish Government’s social security agency must have a very different, more compassionate and enabling culture than the Department for Work and Pensions from the start.

This Bill must be used to tackle inequality and poverty and give everyone the chance to get on in life. People need to feel that they are treated with dignity and respect and that the organisations supporting them have confidence in the system. This is the measure against which they must now be judged and there can be no hiding from it.

There are still huge challenges ahead to get the IT infrastructure and skills in place to put these powers to good use.

With a million people in Scotland living in poverty, including one in four children, people are relying on ministers to get this right and they can’t afford for payments to go astray or be delayed.

This is a massive opportunity to show the rest of the UK how a fair social security system can work. This will then create pressure for similar changes across the whole UK.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings