Vince on Marr – Rudd, race and the need for a People’s vote on Brexit

There must be an election happening or something. We have had Vince on Marr this morning and Jo Swinson is on Peston as I write.

He was quite measured on Amber Rudd. Rather than call outright for her resignation, he said we needed to hear what she had to say to Parliament tomorrow. One of two things is true:

Liberal Democrat leader @vincecable on Amber Rudd: "I don't believe in lynch mobs, I want to hear what she has to say" #marr pic.twitter.com/bD2ujLUxDI — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 29, 2018

Either she misled Parliament or she was the last person in the Home Office to know about removal targets.

A later comment by Brandon Lewis on the same programme intensifies the case against Amber Rudd.

Brandon Lewis on @MarrShow struggling to explain how Amber Rudd

allocated £10m towards "ambition" of removing more illegal migrants but was not aware of "internal targets" — Carole Walker (@carolewalkercw) April 29, 2018

Lewis bullishly defended the removal targets, saying that we had to get rid of those bad criminals and illegal immigrants, didn’t we? It is very easy to become an illegal immigrant. A tiny error on a complicated Home Office form can mean that you lose your status. You are given no chance to rectify it. Yet the people responsible for an almighty scandal such as Windrush get off with a few critical newspaper headlines.

I actually hope that Amber Rudd didn’t deliberately mislead Parliament because I don’t want her replaced by some extreme Brexiteer like Gove or Grayling. There is nobody in the Conservative Party who is going to give the Home Office and immigration system the treatment it deserves: dismantling completely and being rebuilt in a fair and compassionate manner which inspires the confidence of those who use it and those who advocate on their behalf.

Back to Vince. He said that most people who voted for Brexit did so for legitimate reasons, but that racism was a factor.

"The ugly truth is that race has been a key factor in British politics," says Lib Dem leader @vincecable #marr pic.twitter.com/V6uC4smrPV — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 29, 2018

He talked about the problems that he sees in his constituency surgeries and said that the Home Office was understaffed and under-resourced and was therefore making inefficient decisions.

Marr confronted him with the Lib Dem record in the coalition. He said that the worst of the Tory excesses happened after we left coalition – for example, we stopped the requirements for landlords to check immigration status from being rolled out across the country. He also rightly pointed out that he as Business Secretary had had many fights with Theresa May on immigration. Vince also said that he wasn’t in favour of an unqualified amnesty for illegal immigrants but there was a case to exercise good judgement if people had been settled in the country for a period of time.

On Brexit, Vince highlighted the upcoming Commons vote on the customs union as a key staging post. He said that large numbers of Conservative MPs as well as opposition MPs were aware that leaving the customs union would be disastrous and said that once the final reality was known it should be put to a public vote. Brandon Lewis actually made that case later on when he said that staying in the customs union would leave us in a worse position than we are now because we’d have no say in the tariffs set by the EU. So the Brexiteers give us a choice between a catastrophic exit from the customs union or being worse off if we leave the EU and stay in the CU. The best option, clearly, is to stay in the EU.

A typically solid performance from Vince in his key pre-local election interview.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings