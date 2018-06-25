Catherine Royce

Assisted dying – an expression of individual freedom

By | Mon 25th June 2018 - 11:08 am

This resolution proposed by PLC, Partido Liberal de Chile and supported by D66 of Netherlands and LIBG Liberal International British Group was hotly debated during the Human Rights Committee session at the 200th Executive Committee meeting of Liberal International held at the headquarters of the Free Democratic Party of Germany in Berlin this weekend.

Despite strong reservations from several delegates to the original wording and a proposal to refer back, a ŷlast minute re-write during the session which addressed all of the reservations expressed led to success, with a large majority of delegates voting for the resolution during the following plenary session.

This really was democracy in action and resulted in a small but important step forward for individuals suffering unbearably in the last phase of their life.

Here is the wording of the approved resolution;

Considering

that the decision concerning the ending of life in the context of terminal illness and unbearable suffering is part of that fundamental area of life that belongs to the individual. In making the decision for an assisted death that person is not causing harm to others and the decision is the result of freely adopted thoughts and purposes as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights ‘all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights’

Urges

the global liberal family to recognise assisted dying as an expression of individual freedom and to recommend to countries to legislate in such a way that their citizens are given the option of a personal choice of assisted dying.

Of course this is a highly contentious issue with strong views on both sides but it is worth noting that more than 80% of the UK population is in favour of a change in the law to permit assisted dying within a strict set of criteria, see the Dignity in Dying website for more details.

The UK parliament voted against the 2014 Assisted Dying Bill by 330 votes to 118 so clearly this is work in progress, but hopefully we, as Liberal Democrats, and as part of the global liberal family can lead the argument for this personal freedom here in the UK.

* Catherine is a medical doctor originally trained in the NHS, but has spent many years as a surgeon and medical researcher working in east Africa, Asia and China. She has also been a Lib Dem PPC.

2 Comments

  • TonyH 25th Jun '18 - 2:29pm

    Long, long, long overdue. I’m all for safeguards and doctor opt-outs and religious opt-outs and whatever else it takes, but our politicians need to catch up with public on this. 330 to 118 is a much closer vote than it used to be, so we are moving in the right direction.

