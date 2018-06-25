Labour’s Bank of England plan is based on ignorance

I am about 99 per cent less politically engaged now than was I was even three years ago, mostly because I think all parties lack true radicalism right now, so I find the endless rehashing of each party’s greatest hits albums tedious in the extreme.

But this week Labour did pop up with an idea that tempted my focus away from the books I’ve been meaning to read, and the friends I’ve been meaning to meet, when they proposed shifting the Bank of England to Birmingham and changing the central bank’s mandate to target productivity.

The first idea is based on the somewhat silly idea that moving the geographical location of the building will somehow make the bank more responsive to the concerns of the real economy.

The central bank has two fucntions, the first is macro prudential regulation, or as politicians call it, financial regulation.

To do this effectively the bank must be in touch with those in financial services, they must be able to hear the gin of the rumours that run through the square mile every day as well as the tonic of official reports and data, as almost all of the financial services sector is located in London, the regulatory function must also be.

If the Labour idea is based on the notion that by being located in Birmingham will somehow make policy making more effective because those setting interest rates will have exposure to the “real economy” and not just the London bubble, then it is an idea based on sound principal, but the central bank already do this.

The economy of London is indeed increasingly distinct from that of the rest of the UK, with the manufacturers and distribution centres of the midlands thriving respectively from the weakness of sterling and the rise of the digital economy. At the same time the London house price bubble has burst and financial services are in retreat. So it is right that this crude rebalancing of the economy is recognised, but moving to Birmigham is less useful in this regard than Andy Haldane, the central bank’s Yorkshire born and state school educated chief economist touring the country, as he has been doing, to assess the true health of the economy, with such a figure and attitude, it doesnt matter where the building is located.

The idea of setting the central bank a productivity target of 3 per cent is astoundingly original, and a perfect middle class gimmick, as it allows folk with little interest in these matters but a desire to sound informed to talk about it, that is very Corbyn Labour.

Productivity is very easy for a government to influence, but very difficult to measure. The productivity of digital economy companies is hard to measure, for example, so until we get evidence that Labour have cured one of the greatest dillemmas of modern economics and shown us how to accurately measure productivity in the modern age, we must put Labours target down as sound bite rather than sound policy.

* David Thorpe was the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Ham in the 2015 General Election