Aung San Suu Kyi Nobel laureate

Aung San Suu Kyi received her Nobel Prize in 1991 for her “non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights.” No one at the time, other than some in Myanmar, would have disagreed with that. It was also a welcome achievement when she became the head of state in 2015. There was hope that someone, like her who had suffered so much, showed such determination to fight for freedom, would be a champion to improve the human rights in Myanmar. In her Nobel lecture, Aung San remarked: “Wherever suffering is ignored, there will be the seeds of conflict, for suffering degrades and embitters and enrages.”
The treatment of the Rohingya people has been nothing short of genocide; according to a recent UN report. What makes it more shocking is that Aung San has been the state leader during these killing sprees. I understand that her power is limited because the Generals still retain substantial influence in the country but she still has legal recourse, and more importantly she has a powerful voice in the nation that could oppose these atrocities. Unfortunately, some of her recent comments have been supportive if not misleading for example saying that ‘terrorists’ are misinforming the world about what is happening in Myanmar or asking the US ambassador not to use the word Rohingya (this is denying their identity as an ethnic group although they have lived in Myanmar for centuries).
As well as the recent report there was a UN report in February and another by Amnesty International that lists the awful treatment of the Rohingya people of Myanmar (details of which are too gruesome to go through). The US Holocaust Memorial Museum has rescinded its Elie Wiesel Award granted to Suu Kyi in 2012 because she had failed to intervene in the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Myanmar. Ironically and maintaining their dreadful line Myanmar responded to this by claiming the awarding institution was “misled and exploited.”
I believe that Aung San Suu Kyi still being a Nobel laureate devalues the Nobel Peace Prize, and she should be stripped of it as she has not upheld the principles for what she was recognised for. Admittedly, the final say is with the Nobel committee but the overwhelming evidence against Aung San is so significant that I believe she does not merit the Nobel Peace Prize and it’s a shame the Nobel committee has been so reticent on the matter.
* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team
I think that the Nobel Peace prize was already devalued when it was awarded to people like Menachem Begin, Yasser Arafat and Henry Kissinger to name just three. Unlike the scientific Nobel prizes, the Peace prize has too often been awarded shortly after an event and long before the effects of the event were fully known. Look at the list of Nobel Peace prize winners https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Nobel_Peace_Prize_laureates and ask yourself how many of them would have been awarded the prize had it been known at the time what the outcome had been twenty or twenty-five years later, as is the case for most of the scientific Nobel prizes.
A fine piece of humane common sense from Tahir Maher
She is appalling. The prize an insult to the peacemakers who should receive that honour.
There are people who get it after disgraceful episodes earlier then change and make good. Begin an example.
There are some who do good things but are over hyped. Gore , Obama.
There are others who claim peace but talk to one side often doing disgraceful things and are over hyped in their fan base and win prizes. Supporters of the Labour party leader claim he has won the Nobel, nearly as absurd, he has received the Gandhi.
There are others who win prizes and deserve them. President Carter, one of many.
The glib comments from the subject of this report, mean she is unfit and unsuited for office.
How the mighty are fallen! Did we honestly think that by putting Aung San Suu Kyi at the top of the pyramid meant that the generals had just given up?
As for the Nobel Peace Prize, it’s value was debased years ago, as Lawrence Cox has already pointed out. Interesting that its founder made a fortune from inventing dynamite. It has proved more than once to be an explosive award. Perhaps it’s time to scrap it.
Why not look up who her father was and then you will understand. It is something which seems to be unknown even to the most able journalists and fund raisers. Oh dear.
nvelope2003
Are you a Karen?