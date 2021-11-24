Mary Reid

Babies in Westminster

By | Wed 24th November 2021 - 9:43 am

Pub quiz question: Who was the first MP to take a baby through a voting lobby?

<spoiler alert>

 

 

The picture of Jo Swinson is a red herring.

It was her husband Duncan Hames, then MP for Chippenham, who carried young Andrew on one occasion when he voted in 2014.

Duncan and Andrew Hames make history

By the way, the reference to Harriet Harman turns out to be an untrue rumour, but neatly encapsulates the values 30 years before.

Four years after Duncan’s pioneering act Jo took their second baby (as seen in the photo) into the Commons for a debate, appropriately on allowing proxy votes for new parents. She wrote about the experience, and the backlash she received afterwards.

LibLink: Jo Swinson: Like me, Jacinda Ardern took her baby to work and was met with ignorance

Since then several MPs have taken young babies into the Commons. Today’s news is that Stella Creasy MP was told that it was against the rules to take her 3 month old son, whom she is still breast-feeding, into a debate in Westminster Hall (where the same rules apply as in the Commons). She has taken her baby into debates before, so was somewhat surprised at this.

We have to remember that MPs are not entitled to many of the parental rights enjoyed by employees, such as maternity/paternity leave or cover, so have to carry on with their work after giving birth.

When I had my first child in the 1970s I was working as a lecturer in Higher Education. My only employment option was to return full-time just six weeks after the birth, which was obviously incompatible with breast feeding. Thank goodness things have changed since then – but not, it seems, for MPs.

And before any of our readers are sharpening their quills in order to mansplain that women should not stand for Parliament if they plan to have children, then I need to forewarn you that all such comments will be deleted. We don’t have to fight those battles yet again in this particular context when they have already been won in wider society.

 

 

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

  • Dominic 24th Nov '21 - 9:55am

    Completely agree with the sentiments of this article and it’s bizarre that the HoC authorities should take such an outmoded and discriminatory approach.

    Minor typo: Duncan was MP for Chippenham rather than Cheltenham

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 24th Nov '21 - 10:01am

    @Dominic – thanks for spotting the error. Now corrected.

  • Neil Hickman 24th Nov '21 - 10:25am

    It’s symptomatic of Westminster’s ability to miss the point that Stella Creasy is told that she can’t bring a well behaved infant into the Commons chamber, while the PM and many of his entourage continue to behave like overgrown and extremely badly behaved ones

  • Mohammed Amin 24th Nov '21 - 10:51am

    Lib Dem MPs should take the initiative and table a formal motion in the House of Commons to change the rules.

    This would force the Conservative Party to show its hand on where it stands on being in tune with modern Britain.

  • Nonconformistradical 24th Nov '21 - 11:05am

    I second Neil Hickman wholeheartedly

