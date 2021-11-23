Lord Roger Roberts

The dire situation in Afghanistan – governmental and individual action is needed

By | Tue 23rd November 2021 - 2:40 pm

Embed from Getty Images

Earlier this Autumn, I had the privilege of talking with three women who had been trying to bring awareness to the dire situation developing in Afghanistan. Sitting outside the Palace of Westminster day after day, these dedicated women were not only inviting people to discuss the NATO withdrawal, but were also participating in a hunger strike to demonstrate their disdain towards the new Taliban regime. Since our initial meeting, I have met with these women multiple times, and I have begun to understand more deeply the feelings held by those in Afghanistan.

Afghan people are scared, the women tell me, and contrary to some of the headlines recently, they are not in support of the repressive and fundamentalist Taliban regime. In fact, they argue, many are publicly declaring support for the regime simply to protect their families, without privately subscribing to the beliefs of the new leadership. Inside their homes, people are continuing to educate their daughters, read books that are now banned, and give and receive obstetric care. These risks are taken to prevent the backslide of societal progress, with my Afghan guests telling me that when the Taliban took over, “20 years of progress was washed away overnight.”

The fears and harrowing stories relayed by these women are not isolated, however. The UN is reporting that 22.8 million people are currently food insecure, with 3 million children suffering from acute malnutrition. Dozens of news reports describe the crisis developing as the country enters winter; with fuel prices up 75% and hundreds of thousands of people without homes, the prognosis is nothing if not bleak.

The Government has pledged £286 million towards Afghan aid this year, but that won’t be enough to stave off starvation and a developing refugee crisis in neighboring countries. Furthermore, the government has yet to open the Afghan citizens resettlement scheme, designed to bring over vulnerable people such as women and members of the LGBT+ community. While delivering aid and resources without directly financing the Taliban is a difficult task, these delays in action will have a massive cost in human lives.

We need this government to take further action to prevent an historic humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. More aid is desperately needed, and the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme needs to open. However, we can act individually. If you have the ability to give this winter, consider donating to the UN World Food Programme, where £7.50 could help feed 19 hungry people.

Lord Roger Roberts wrote this with assistance from Jennifer Schwartz.

* Lord Roberts of Llandudno is a Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Raw
    @ Peter Martin "The best we can say about Vit D supplements is that they probably won’t do any harm and there may be some small benefit in promoting resista...
  • David Raw
    Ps Add 'without' to a whimper....
  • David Raw
    @ Joseph Bourke "the coalition government of 2010-15 did adopted (sic) the Dilnot Report when it was published ten years ago in 2011. The reforms (including D...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Joe, "Social care has to be funded on a permanent basis." So does everything else: Education, the NHS, the armed forces etc. Or rather, the ...
  • cim
    Andrew Melmoth: thank you - there are indeed major threats to academic freedom and freedom of speech in this country, and they're pretty much all, especially in...