The silence from the Government on the Winter Olympics in Beijing is Eerie

When a person here at home comes forward to say they are sexually assaulted, we expect a criminal investigation. We also expect debates in our legislations and police funding why further crimes are not prevented. What we will not expect is for the victim to be disappeared and reappeared by a state media while there is neither investigation nor freedom for the person being sexually assaulted to be approached. In China, when tennis star Peng Shuai accused former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault, she is confined into further danger and injustice. Our Government has stayed eerily quiet when major sporting events are held in countries with tarnished human rights records. While sources say Downing Street is mulling the diplomatic boycott we call for, the continuous inaction is fuelling legitimacy for the autocratic regime.

The Chinese Communist Party loves to portray sports. While Hollywood sometimes glorify breaking the curse of the ‘Sick Man of Asia”, Beijing is just as fascinated pushing for strengthening physique with national figureheads. Chinese leaders are shown swimming against fierce waves in the Yellow River. When President Xi does not swim, he is demonstrated to enjoy football. Probably he may also think it is not worth ending his President for life title in the Yellow River. It is interesting David Cameron played along with the Chinese leader in his portrayal, giving him a visit to Manchester City during Xi’s state visit. It is another ignorance to the fact the Chinese leadership always has a hidden agenda. The Winter Olympics simply cannot improve human rights record in China. In fact, allowing Beijing 2022 to be held normally will contribute to the Chinese party’s narrative.

It may well be rightful in thinking our well-trained athletics’ abilities should not be shrouded by politics, however it is the Government’s inaction to lead as ‘Global Britain’ over human rights that first cast the shadow. For example, Swedish law leads its judicial and legislative mechanisms to be serious on sexual assault crimes. In Sweden, every act of sexual assault has to remain as a crime statistics unless investigations is both able to disprove the act amounts to sexual assault and reclassify the crime under an alternative judicial area. This binding agenda gives momentum for serious action to stop abuses. Meanwhile, there is a lack of political will in Britain. The genocide of Uyghurs is clear and present. When Parliament compromised to a most lenient amendment in requiring parliament to set up a judiciary committee, which is a function of the House of Lords, to scrutinise a free trade deal if and whenever the government seeks a trade deal with country of questionable human rights records; the Prime Minister whips his benches to vote down the Genocide Amendment. Boris Johnson’s ministry should clearly binds itself so that sporting events held in places with stained human rights records cannot be diplomatically supported. We may well be a small nation, but we can justify and be determined to just say no to abuses.

Liberal Democrats MPs should jointly write to the Prime Minister in support for a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

* Nicholas Chan is a member of Sevenoaks, Dartford and Gravesend Liberal Democrats who migrated from Hong Kong under the British Nationality (Hong Kong) Selection Scheme the Liberal Democrats campaigned for after 1989. He writes on human rights issue in Hong Kong and China while preparing for solicitor qualification.