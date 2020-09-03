Backwards or forwards but no stagnation?

Perhaps the leadership election is time for reflections on our party’s aspirations, policies, practices and assessments thereof?

The “Preamble to our Constitution” presents our aspirations. Perhaps it is a statement of the need for and achievability of justice for the individual, the group, the nation and the World?

It could be a compass for the creation and management of policies, policy implementation and their monitoring. We could then monitor the policies of others too. Thus we could develop ourselves as a party of service, information, transparency and reliability.

Preamble paragraph 1 refers to the state’s role in enabling citizens, and, presumably, their children, to flourish, make the most of themselves and be active and positive members of their communities. To achieve this, people need surpluses of time, energy, wealth etc. So this set of apparently social objectives has a large, possibly dominant, component of economics.



The creation, maintenance and distribution of economic and financial power is fundamental to what a society is, and how just.

A useful, stylised analysis of economic and financial power, used by Michael Hudson, has three components – government, the very rich and the rest of us. A combination of any two is stronger than the third. Consequently, it is the duty of our party to gather, and publicise the actual results of every government in representing the “not so very rich”. This need/duty has become increasingly pressing with the imposition of Neoliberalism since 1979 and its continuation by every party since, when in power, if not in opposition.

A consequence, possibly intentionally, of Neoliberalism is the polarisation of wealth. Wealth correlates highly with power which is used to increase wealth further, and so on. It also results in rapid, short-term growth resulting in an exponential increase in human-induced, soon to be catastrophic, climate change; the extensive depletion of key human-need resources such as water and fisheries, and a speculation bubble 50 times larger than the real economy of goods and services.

Our preamble is about people, sustainability and justice for all. Policies and practices to achieve such include the general understanding and application of the following:

The economy is to serve the people, not the reverse. It is a subsystem of a larger, finite system, the biosphere; hence permanent growth is impossible. No economy is possible in the absence of biosphere/ecosystem resources and services. Development is more beneficial than growth and requires not growth. Development is about people before “stuff”.

(Courtesy “Economics Unmasked”: Smith & Max-Neef)

Assessment of economic performance can be better achieved by publicising an expansion of economic data to include such as:

The number of food banks plus their economic and geographic contexts Ditto hungry children The losses in pensions and savings following the 2008 crisis The number of homeless plus contexts Ditto the number living on the street

Our preamble has so much to offer: let’s make it more lively!

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.