Reformation – without a security and defence policy the Lib Dems are toast

Embed from Getty Images

Uncomfortable as it is for people of a liberal and democratic disposition to face the harsh realities of a rough and tumble world, the government must deal with the bully who disregards the norms of international rule-based peaceful co-existence. The same applies within the nation-state; it is the government which polices the law of the land and in both cases is there to provide the secure infrastructure which supports the well-being of the citizen and society.

In a globalised world, how on earth (literally) as liberals can we perpetuate the emotive implication of them and us? Citizens everywhere belong to the global village, and we need to contribute to the policing of the village rules for co-existence. As a nation-state, we should focus on our contribution outside, or external to, our part of our village.

From an international standpoint, and we are internationalist, aren’t we? The first sacred cow which has to be scrapped is the concept of foreign policy with its implicit narrative of “foreigners”. The second sacred cow for slaughter is to replace the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with a Ministry of External Affairs. Oh dear, I see the massacre turning into a blood bath!

What do we do external to our part of our village? We have inter-national relationships, we trade, we give development aid, and we contribute to international peacekeeping, upholding the world’s rules-based infrastructure. These all contribute to our national well-being or, if you like, “our security”. Thus, inward-looking and self-satisfying government structures need to transform neatly into a functional, fit for purpose forward-looking outfit. The Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Trade, Department for International Development and Ministry of Defence should combine into a coherent, compact and concerted Department of State fit for the 21st century.

Of course, this is sheer fantasy in a conservative, entrenched society intent on subverting genuine policy to promote self-interest, division and the rich and powerful donors while scurrilously and covertly lending substance to undemocratic, neoconservative and populist regimes across the world. This is precisely why as progressive, radical, liberal and democratic advocates we, as Lib Dems, need to espouse an enlightened agenda for reform of our institutions to offer a viable alternative to de facto fascism.

Madeleine Albright, in her book “Fascism”, defines the phenomenon as “bullying”, pure and simple. The Lib Dems are “all over” the rights of minorities, and rightly so. However, ultimately the bully needs to be taken down!

International law needs a police force capable of the ultimate sanction, which is an armed force. Our contribution needs to be under the firm control of External Affairs. In sum, abolish the stand-alone MOD and put it inside a modern, tight and untainted Ministry of External Affairs. Hence, we move to a coherent defence and security policy.

The recent merger of Department for International Development into the Foreign & Commonwealth Office is window dressing; it is another Tory miss-step which exposes their neo-liberal agenda. The Lib Dems must embed our internationalist vision and strategy in the reformation of government.

* Paul Fisher is the Chair of Liberal Democrats in France.