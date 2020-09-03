Embed from Getty Images

I have voted Liberal or Liberal Democrat since my first opportunity in 1987, having seen as a teenager the emergence of the SDP and the Alliance and having understood the need to reform British politics. I then became more and more aware of the many flaws of our anachronistic, dysfunctional and increasingly corruptible political system and I clamoured for a sea-change in our political landscape. It was never “just PR” for me.

In many walks of life it is the structure of our governance that holds the country back – the stultifying straitjacket placed on England by the unitary state and the increasing polarisation of Scottish politics producing division, not progress. I grew to believe that a more diverse political landscape, with power taken wholesale from Westminster and exercised at the lowest practicable level, would foster an evolution and reinvigoration of political attitudes as well as a better distribution of wealth, culture and well-being. This evolution should benefit every corner of the kingdom equally, not be one of increasing constitutional asymmetry, unfair distribution of empowerment and more disengagement by the electorate.

I was shocked when becoming a more engaged party member 25 years later, to find our policies were incomplete and failed to portray us as the torch-bearers for far-reaching constitutional reforms. Six years after a divisive independence referendum in Scotland, we still have no fully-formed vision for a new United Kingdom fit for the 21st Century or to inspire wavering Scottish voters away from separatism. Such ideas – a federal union and all the structural reforms and constitutional guarantees that would accompany it – should have existed before 2014. The national party leaders Cameron, Clegg and Miliband should not have been scrabbling around for votes at the last minute with the great Vow, necessitating further constitutional bodges such as English Votes for English Laws.

Talking of England, it is the biggest problem when it comes to constitutional reform. A constitutional proposal benefiting Scotland still requires an answer to the English Question and the relationship between the home nations. And yet, our Autumn Federal Conference will debate – for only 50 minutes – Motion F11 “The Creation of a Federal United Kingdom” written by Scottish members but with not a word of English input nor a single word about England’s constitutional position. How can we form a national party policy affecting the very essence of the entire United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland by sweeping England under the carpet?

The blame for this omission doesn’t lie with the individual authors, the Scottish Party or the Welsh party. Neither does it lie with English members who have tried to influence party policy on constitutional reform and/or governance of England, and whose input the Scottish authors of the motion actively sought and received earlier this year.

In Part 2 of this article I will provide some background to Liberal Democrat policy on federalism and governance of England, and outline previous attempts to make progress on these issues. I hope I can show how an amendment to the federalism motion could end six years of no progress and avoid leaving Liberal Democrats with a policy with an embarrassingly enormous English-shaped hole in it.

* Michael Kilpatrick is a representative on English Council and a member of the East of England Regional Policy Committee