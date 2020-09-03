The radical centre needs a new story

You only need to read the comments on any news coverage that we happen to get to see the problem. We’re so used to the jokes that we are often the first to make them, pre-empting the inevitable. “The Lib Dems are wishy-washy centrists. They sit on the fence, stand for nothing, and betray their principles at the first hint of power. They’re irrelevant. Being a Lib Dem is just a marginally more socially acceptable front to being a Tory.”

We are not good at selling the story of liberalism.

Shocking as it may seem to some of us, voters don’t go through manifestos with a fine-toothed comb, weighing up to merits of each and every policy before coming to a decision. People vote based on ideas. The left owns equality, health and social care and education. The right is the home of the economy, of business, of the free-market. If we call ourselves left-wing social liberals, why aren’t we Labour? If we find ourselves more to the right, why aren’t we Conservatives?

And at both extremes, we find politicians willing to listen to our anger and our concerns and provide us with people to blame. It’s a simple, attractive narrative; you’ve lost your job because there are too many immigrants. If we send them ‘home’, then everything will be okay again. Alternatively, maybe it’s big business at fault?

Both the left and the right offer solutions offer visions of a better future. We need to find out who we are, and communicate to voters what we want from the world. To a certain extent, ‘Stop Brexit’ did this. We were offering something distinct from the other parties, and at least for a while, polling rewarded us for it (remember when we were above Labour?). Yet defining ourselves on a single issue like Brexit will never work as a long-term recruitment strategy.

So, we need to go beyond arguing over policy and be able to articulate our narrative – to find a simple and engaging answer to the ‘what’s the point of the Lib Dems?’ question. We need to be seen as an exciting alternative to the tired old two-party system. We need to have a unique vision for society – and be able to communicate that.

Many people, myself included, were disappointed with the result of the leadership election. I think that in Layla we saw someone who could really be a figurehead for this movement, with the energy, enthusiasm and charisma to connect to members, the media and voters. Now it’s imperative that we manage to keep the young and enthusiastic activists that supported her in the party. Every one of us needs to work together on articulating a vision for our party, pushing for a form of radical centrism that combines our famed evidence-based policy focus with much stronger ideological messaging that actually appeals to voters.

Obviously, I’m not the person that has the answers to exactly what this looks like. But somehow, we need to come together, and decide who we are and articulate what we stand for. If we don’t, I worry that we are set to become a true irrelevance at the next election. We’ll lose the voters we picked up as a result of our Brexit policy, as they go back to the Tories or Labour. Very few people would ideologically define themselves as a Lib Dem – we should change that.

* Sophie Kitching is a student at the University of Warwick studying Global Sustainable Development.