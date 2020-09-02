2 September 2020 – today’s press release

Education Secretary must come clean about what he knew, and when
Speaking after the Chair of Ofqual told MPs today that it was a “fundamental mistake” to believe a controversial algorithm initially used for A-level and GCSE results would “ever be acceptable to the public”, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:
The A level scandal caused untold distress and anguish for too many young people.
It is now clear as day that the Education Secretary stubbornly refused to heed warnings about this approach and that the decisions which led to this fiasco were firmly in his hands.
Pupils and parents need to have confidence that children and young people can return to full time education and stay there. Instead, this Government just keeps lurching from one crisis to the next.
After shamelessly hanging officials out to dry, the Education Secretary must come clean about what he knew, and when.