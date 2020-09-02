Education prospects worsen for UK children in poverty

As most children go back to school this week, fears that disadvantaged children will have fallen behind in their schoolwork in the months of COVID lockdown seem confirmed by interviews conducted with more than 3000 teachers and heads at about 2000 schools in England and Wales by the National Foundation for Educational Research. Their study, reported yesterday, found that, while the average learning lost was reckoned to be about three months for all pupils, teachers expect that more than half of pupils in schools in the most deprived areas have lost four months or more.

But the educational outlook was sadly worsening anyway for around four million children who now, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation are living in poverty in the UK (jrf.org.uk/report/uk-poverty-2019-20). A new report has found worsening educational inequality already, stating that “there is disturbing new evidence that the attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers has stopped closing for the first time in five years.” This report, from the Education Policy Institute (epi.org.uk/publications-and-research/education-in-england-annual-report-2020), finds that disadvantaged pupils in England are 18.1 months of learning in English and Maths behind their peers by the time they finish their GCSEs. This is the same gap as five years ago, and the gap at primary school increased for the first time since 2007.

The EPI researchers, led by Jo Hutchinson, Director for Social Mobility and Vulnerable Learners, have now analysed the gap for pupils across different levels of disadvantage. They have found that children with a high persistence of poverty (those on free school meals for over 80% of their time at school) have a learning gap of 22.7 months, twice that of children with a low persistence of poverty (those on free school meals for less than 20% of their time at school) who have a learning gap of 11.3 months.

They report that progress on closing the gap has been slowest for pupils with a high persistence of poverty, the gap remaining much the same for almost a decade. Moreover, the proportion of pupils with a high persistence of poverty has risen since 2017, from 34.8% to 36.7%.

The researchers have considered the disadvantage gap in different areas of England. They found large disadvantage gaps in the North, West Midlands and parts of the South. In some regions, poorer pupils are over two full years of education behind their peers by the time they take their GCSEs, for instance in Blackpool (26.3 months), Knowsley (24.7 months) and Plymouth (24.5 months). By contrast, there are very low GCSE disadvantaged gaps in parts of London – Ealing (4.6 months), Redbridge (2.7 months) and Westminster (0.5 months). However, the researchers suggest that in areas with a large disadvantage gap, a major reason may be that they have a large proportion of poor children in persistent poverty. If the largest education-disadvantage gaps are adjusted for persistent poverty, the areas with the largest gaps in the country are in South Gloucestershire and West Berkshire as well as Blackpool.

For our party, which was so instrumental at bringing in the Pupil Premium, and free school meals for infant school-children, the rising proportion of pupils with a high persistence of poverty is indeed profoundly concerning. Their life chances beyond school seem likely to be deeply affected. What can we propose which will help reduce the gap?

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.