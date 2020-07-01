David Warren

Winning the working class

By | Wed 1st July 2020 - 6:00 pm

Back in 2015, I wrote an article entitled ‘We Need More Blue Collar Liberals’ which generated a decent amount of comments and responses from some of the MPs I contacted notably Alistair Carmichael. However, nearly five years on my one-person campaign has seen no real progress. The party nationally appears to have stopped talking about people from lower socio-economic backgrounds when it talks about diversity. There is quite rightly plenty of talk about inclusion particularly in relation to the BAME community, the recent Thornhill report makes much of this but in an election review where Labour’s famed Red Wall collapsed not to us but the Tories the working class don’t get a mention. In many ways, mistakes that were made 100 years ago are being repeated as Liberals appear to fail to understand that success in progressive politics means reaching out to the majority of voters who academics classify these days in letters and numbers.

It is true of course that the Liberal Party’s decline into third party status was partly as a result of a split in their ranks, but it didn’t have to be like that. The people’s party was led by two people who had previously tried unsuccessfully to be Liberal parliamentary candidates. Just think how different history might have been if Keir Hardie and Ramsey MacDonald had gone on to be Liberal MPs. These days neither of them would stand much chance of getting selected as candidates for parliament in any party let alone ours. Labour’s composition has become less and less mainly working-class as a result of the decline of trade unions in heavy industry. A party that used to have a group of MPs who had been mineworkers now has none, in fact, the only former pitman left on the Commons benches sits on the Conservative side. So where do I look for inspiration going forward? Well, Layla Moran gave a pretty positive response to my question about broadening our base in a recent online event, and party activists gave a similar reaction in another.

Besides as a party, we appear to be moving in a centre-left direction which is long overdue, policies like a Universal Basic Income could have a wide appeal and our plan to give more support to those working in health care through the current crisis can only help our cause. Winning though will only come by a much wider strategy including a broad range of radical policies, establishing links with trade unionists at the grassroots and having a party that looks more representative of the electorate it seeks to represent. If we can do that maybe I will start seeing more people like me taking an active role within the Liberal Democrats. I certainly hope so.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats

  • Michael Bukola 1st Jul '20 - 7:07pm

    Thanks for this. Retaining the working class in any great number has proven difficult in a post-Brexit climate where white transit van drivers and black taxi drivers too often are pro-Brexit. The days when we held seats like Burnley, Brent East, Redcar, Bermondsey, Southport, Colchester and Portsmouth South have disappeared with the polarised nature of our politics. Moreover, with mass unemployment on the way, I fear we will lose ground in Labour-facing constituencies.

