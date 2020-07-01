1 July 2020 – today’s press releases

- Govt must not abandon Hong Kong youth
Govt must not abandon Hong Kong youth
Following Raab’s statement that China has broken the Joint Declaration by imposing the new ‘security law’ on Hong Kong, and that the UK govt will now be offering a path to citizenship for BNO status holders, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson and Chair of the APPG on Hong Kong Alistair Carmichael said:
It is right that the UK Government are taking swift action to help protect the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong, but they must go further.
The UK made a promise to the people of Hong Kong. We must keep that promise.
Liberal Democrats are urging the Government to make sure no one in the region is left behind. The Government’s current proposal abandons many young Hong Kongers, some of whom have been at the fore of protests and are therefore most at risk. We cannot abandon them now, leaving them vulnerable to life imprisonment and potentially torture. They are counting on us.
The Government must immediately give all Hong Kongers the right to live in the UK.
Govt must stop overlooking green investment to create sustainable jobs
Responding to the news that some 11,000 job losses have been announced in the past 48 hours, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:
The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented economic challenge.
Behind these statistics, there are thousands of individuals and families facing real hardship, who will now be worried about putting food on the table and paying basic bills.
Given the scale of recent announcements of yet more job losses, Ministers need to move faster on their economic response and to look into special help for those sectors still being hit hard by COVID-19.
Ultimately the way out of this crisis is to create new, good quality jobs through a Green Recovery Plan that will tackle climate change while building back our economy.
The Government must stop overlooking green investment in its recovery plans if it is to create the sustainable jobs we need. Just as crucially, the Government must avoid a bad Brexit deal or even worse no deal at all – or more jobs could be on the line.