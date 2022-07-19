Badenoch out – are we heading for Sunak vs Truss?

Tory leadership candidates have been whittled down to three in the penultimate round of voting. Today’s result was:

Rishi Sunak 118

Penny Mordaunt 92

Liz Truss 86

Kemi Badenoch 59

You would have expected Rishi Sunak to pick up more than 3 of the 31 votes up for grabs from yesterday’s eliminated candidate Tom Tugendhat. Instead, it was Liz Truss who gained most, 15 votes, followed by Penny Mordaunt up 10. Kemi Badenoch only gained one vote and was therefore eliminated.

There could, of course be a fair bit of churn. Perhaps some of Sunak’s vote moving to Mordaunt as a result of the YouGov polls which continue to show him losing to everyone amongst Conservative members.

TORY MEMBERS POLL: Mordaunt has lost her commanding lead, with herself, Truss and Badenoch now all effectively tied in their head to heads Mordaunt: 42% (-13)

Truss: 48% (+11) Mordaunt: 43% (-16)

Badenoch: 48% (+18) Badenoch: 46% (+9)

Truss: 43% (-11)https://t.co/feL6oXerIk pic.twitter.com/B0YtzJo6Hc — YouGov (@YouGov) July 19, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see who gains most from Badenoch’s votes. Will Mordaunt be able to persuade Sunak supporters to switch to her as the best chance of beating Truss? Or will Badenoch’s votes simply transfer en masse to Truss, eliminating Mordaunt.

Tim Farron has some advice for Sunak and Mordaunt though:

Liz Truss currently in 3rd. I’m sure we could lend either of the other two a bar chart… — Tim Farron (@timfarron) July 19, 2022

We’ll find out who the final two are tomorrow at 4pm and they will then take part in a tv debate next Monday night. Although, like 2016, there could be all sorts of twists and turns before we even get to that.

It is very depressing that the most reactionary group of people in the country are choosing the next Prime Minister at a time when the future of the planet is in question, people are struggling to put food on the table and all the Brexit chickens are coming home to roost, all of this in the backdrop of a continuing pandemic.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings