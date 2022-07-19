Hot, hot, hot….Willie Rennie calls for maximum workplace temperatures

How are you all coping with the heat?

We are sweltering up here and I am very conscious that we are 10 degrees cooler than most of you in England and Wales. That must be incredibly uncomfortable

We had to stop the dogs going upstairs because it was so warm they were panting all the time. They are basically being kept most of the time in the living room with an air conditioning thing going.

I had a much better night than I expected. All humans and dogs seemed to sleep reasonably. You could tell it was it was hot though. No matter what the temperature, you will normally find me tucked in with the duvet up to my neck. Last night I lay on top of it – until 4 am when I got into bed properly cos my toes were cold.

Sadly I had to go out this morning to my local health centre. It was like an oven. The person who deprived me of my blood had two fans going and was still uncomfortably hot. I felt a bit guilty that I was able to escape to the air-conditioned supermarket while they were stuck in there all day.

So I was pleased to see that Willie Rennie has called for a maximum workplace temperature of 30 degrees and 27 degrees if strenuous work is involved.

At present UK government guidance suggests a minimum of 16ºC or 13ºC if employees are doing physical work but there’s no guidance for a maximum temperature limit. Instead employers just have to commit to “keeping the temperature at a comfortable level”.

However a report from the TUC suggests that short of someone actually being injured or killed it’s unlikely to actually be enforced, despite excessive temperatures being associated with a loss of concentration, increased accidents, falling productivity and risks to health.

Willie’s call would give employers a statutory duty to introduce effective control measures, such as installing ventilation or moving staff away from windows and sources of heat, in line with WHO recommendations for maximum temperatures for working in comfort. Willie has also filed a parliamentary motion which urges Scottish ministers to raise the issue with their UK counterparts.

Willie said:

Unfortunately, high temperatures are only going to become more common so the faster we think about adaptation the better. High temperatures are clearly a concern for workers and workplace representatives alike. They lead to more accidents and falling productivity so reducing them can be a win-win. Introducing a maximum workplace temperature and a duty for bosses to take action to keep their workers cool would be a sensible and humane step. From increasing ventilation to moving staff away from sources of heat, there are simple steps which can be taken to make workspaces a more pleasant place. I would like to see Scottish ministers take this issue up with their UK counterparts to see what can be done to give this legal force.

You would think that this heatwave would make us all think more about the effects of climate change, yet this seems to be much less important to Conservative leadership candidates than throwing marginalised groups under the bus to show they are right wing enough. If there were ever more evidence of a government that has just run out of steam and ideas, that is it. They should co-operate on a proper global plan to save the planet that stands a chance of working. We should not put up with their failure. There is too much at stake.

