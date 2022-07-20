“Can you cut taxes and level up at the same time?”

The Conservative leadership campaign has been a competition to demonstrate the best small-state tax-cutting credentials, with little concern for what that means for public services or investment. Even Rishi Sunak seems to have forgotten the generous promises of the 2019 manifesto, which helped to win those ‘Red Wall’ seats. ‘A Conservative Government’, it declared, ‘will give the public services the resources they need, supporting our hospitals, our schools and our police.’ There would be ‘millions more invested every week in science, schools, apprenticeships and infrastructure… [and] to underpin this national renewal, we will invest £100 billion in additional infrastructure spending – on roads, rail and other responsible, productive investment which will repair and refurbish the fabric of our country and generate greater growth in the long run.’

The sense of betrayal in Yorkshire, the North-East, North-West and beyond at the failure to follow these promises through is already strong. Abandoning the new Leeds-Manchester line, the key to Northern Powerhouse Rail, has been a particular source of disgust. Last Saturday’s Yorkshire Post carried a strong op-ed by Justine Greening and an interview with Ben Houchen, Boris Johnson’s favourite elected mayor, both warning their party about the absence of concern for poorer regions in the leadership campaign and the likely consequences at the next election of having let these regions down. But Conservative party members are concentrated in the prosperous home counties, and there’s little mileage in telling them to pay more tax to level up the rest of the country.

This failure, however, also presents a dilemma for us. The seats we hope to win from the Conservatives are also mostly concentrated in the prosperous home counties, where we are seeking to attract wavering voters who will look for taxes to be spent on improving investment and services in their own areas. Richard Foord and Helen Morgan have spoken up about the distribution of Levelling Up funds to their constituencies, and Tim Farron has active interests in rebalancing the country, but this is not a priority that’s so easy to sell on the doorsteps of Wimbledon or Guildford.

Nevertheless, we are a national party, and as Liberals we should worry that our deeply unequal society – our economic inequality easily the widest in Europe – is incompatible with a healthy democracy. What’s more, we control some Councils in the north of England, have active Council groups on many others and hopes of winning some parliamentary seats in the next election and more thereafter.

We have to find a way to appeal to the sense of national community, even patriotism, to persuade the well-off to contribute to the economic and social recovery of the neglected towns and regions of our country: to make the case for long-term public and private investment, to restore prosperity to the whole of our country. It’s worth reading the Resolution Foundation’s new paper, Stagnation Nation, for detailed figures on the scale of spatial inequality and of the long-term investment needed to correct it.

And we have to attack the Tories for running the country down, for putting lower taxes and squeezed public services before the long-term interests of the nation. And while we’re at it, we should be pointing out how blatantly Johnson’s government has directed the limited funds it’s provided to Conservative seats at the neglect of wider priorities. The UK suffers from lower productivity than our neighbours partly because we have skimped on education and training, on FE colleges and apprentice schemes. But it also suffers because private companies have invested less in the UK than in France or Germany – not because our corporate taxes are higher (they aren’t) but because they are less confident about the stability of our government and its trade and economic policies.

It’s not as easy to make the case for longer-term investment as to promise tax cuts today. But that’s what we have to do if we’re a serious party, and if we bear in mind that we might find ourselves in a position to influence policy after the next election. It’s even possible that the spectacle of contenders for the Conservative leadership competing to slash taxes without an apparent care for the consequences may persuade many of our target voters that they are not serious, and we are.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.