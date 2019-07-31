Be careful what you wish for

Lib Dem Voice is currently full of excited speculation about the timing and possibilities of an election. It is worth standing back a little.

Who else really secretly wants an election? Certainly not Labour – it is difficult to think of an opposition in a less credible state. But Boris Johnson does. By tacking to the hard right he can destroy the Brexit party while the collapse of Labour means he has nothing to fear from that direction. His only care is a working parliamentary majority. He could not care less whether the Liberal Democrats get 50 seats or 150 provided he gets that majority. And as we well know a Parliamentary majority effectively means absolute power in the British constitution.

For the situation of the 1980s not to play again, where a weakened Labour party and a resurgent Liberal movement fight each other to a standstill, several things need to happen – none implausible individually but en bloc a great deal to hope for. The first is an arrangement of some kind with the Greens. The environment is central to our platform, it is central to theirs and it is central now in public consciousness. It needs an arrangement with the remains of Change to show that we can build a broader coalition. It needs a reasonable number of Tory remainers to jump ship and be on board to give a remainer movement credibility in this direction. But above all it needs a sufficiency of Labour MPs to jump ship in order to break the current Labour party. In such a movement the Liberal Democrats may be ‘first amongst equals’ but they cannot be wholly dominant if it is to work.” What the policy platforms of such a broad church would be could give many happy hours of debate, hours we probably do not have given the onrush of weeks till Brexit.

These are high bars to ask – particularly given the deeply embedded loyalties people naturally feel to movements to which they have given their lives. However there are no prizes for coming second. We still end up with a hard right government outside the EU. Be assured the Tories have done the maths on the swings and movements necessary. They are as well aware, as we should be, of the electoral mountain that we need to climb. There are many websites where you can feed in the maths of relative vote share percentages. They make sobering reading. To gain power a Liberal Democrat movement would need not simply to get over 35% of the popular vote but also to hold a commanding lead over the Conservative party.

So we should stand back a little. Yes, we do want an election, but if those who want Brexit want one too and are in full control of the levers of power and patronage in this country then we should focus on the first and most important matter. Stop Brexit. Ally with anybody to use the existing parliament with its anti Brexit majority to drive through a halt to a no deal Brexit and hopefully force another referendum. That is what is and should be at the heart of Liberal Democracy.

To have an election on our opponents ground and lose it is as great a betrayal of the Liberalism we all believe in as not to have fought one at all. It is that and that alone which should be the single most important task for our party and its leaders.

* Hugh Andrew is Managing Director of Birlinn Ltd, one of Scotland's largest publishers. He served as Convenor of the Scottish Policy Committee.