The road to redemption – a Lib Dem manifesto

With a new leader comes a new beginning. Here are some thoughts. Liberal Democrats need to make a more positive case for staying in the European Union and address the fears of those who backed Brexit. We should argue for a real end to “austerity” which involves being honest about the government borrowing more and taxing more. We need to make the polluters pay for the damage they are causing to the environment. And we should re-invigorate local government, and local services, by returning to a realistic level of council tax.

Yes, some of these suggestions will be unpopular but it is better to be unpopular and right than to be popular and wrong. Let’s just be brave. We were brave over a second EU referendum and now it’s a widely held position and may even come to pass.

On Brexit, we should be trying to bring the country together again after the shambles of the last three years. Immigration is clearly a worry for many English cities. European regulation is resented by many businesses. Some European court rulings are hard to take. People fear a Federation of Europe dominated by a corrupt elite. We need to address these concerns by saying: of course Europe is not perfect but we can reform it from within. There are other countries in Europe who feel the same way.

Besides, how else are we to trade with Europe, and indeed the rest of the world, except by agreements such as the Customs Union and the Single Market? How else can we control the multinational companies? How else can we keep, and raise, labour and environmental standards? How else can we impose a tax on aviation fuel or money market transactions? How else can we ensure co-operation on defence and fighting terrorism and international crime ? How else can we stand up to Russia or China or the United States on trade or anything else except by staying in the European Union?

It’s become obvious that austerity has not worked. The economy and public services have suffered hugely without any great fall in borrowing, let alone debt repayment. Even the Tories have abandoned the idea. So we need to increase public spending to get the economy going again, and not just to produce “growth” but to start creating long-term worthwhile jobs which pay a living wage. Jobs in alternative energy, education, health, social care, sport and the arts.

For this we need to be honest about borrowing and taxes. The rich need to shoulder more of the tax burden. They can afford it and there is no evidence that they will all flee abroad. And by “the rich”, we have to mean the upper half of wage-earners, as well as the super-rich.

We have hardly begun to implement the popular principle of “the polluter should pay.” But there is plenty of scope here for changes to the law which cost the government nothing. For instance, a levy on plastic packaging, or a ban on materials that don’t decompose easily, a legal requirement on decommissioning. The tax breaks for the oil and gas and nuclear industry should be ended. The cap on energy prices was always a bad idea and instead the renewables obligation should be increased. There’s growing awareness that something serious has to be done about climate change and plastic pollution, so such tough policies should eventually find public support.

And finally, local government. Council tax has simply not kept pace with inflation and people in large houses are now paying a pittance towards the rising costs of local services. The search for an alternative to the council tax is proving difficult, if not impossible, so why not add a few upper bands to the existing system and have an automatic re-valuation every year, based on average property price rises in each area?

We should also be advocating the devolution of powers to local councils, instead of allowing education and health to become more and more centralised. With more money and more powers, local government can become more of a political focus and perhaps restore people’s trust in politicians and representative democracy generally.

I hope our new leader will set up a series of study groups to examine some of these ideas and turn them into specific policies, wrapping them round with the age-old values of liberty, equality and fraternity.

* John Knox is a member of Edinburgh South Liberal Democrats a retired journalist and a recent council candidate.