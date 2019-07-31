The road to redemption – a Lib Dem manifesto

John Knox

With a new leader comes a new beginning.  Here are some thoughts.  Liberal Democrats need to make a more positive case for staying in the European Union and address the fears of those who backed Brexit.  We should argue for a real end to “austerity” which involves being honest about the government borrowing more and taxing more.  We need to make the polluters pay for the damage they are causing to the environment. And we should re-invigorate local government, and local services, by returning to a realistic level of council tax.

Yes, some of these suggestions will be unpopular but it is better to be unpopular and right than to be popular and wrong.  Let’s just be brave. We were brave over a second EU referendum and now it’s a widely held position and may even come to pass.

On Brexit, we should be trying to bring the country together again after the shambles of the last three years.  Immigration is clearly a worry for many English cities.  European regulation is resented by many businesses.  Some European court rulings are hard to take.  People fear a Federation of Europe dominated by a corrupt elite.  We need to address these concerns by saying: of course Europe is not perfect but we can reform it from within. There are other countries in Europe who feel the same way.

Besides, how else are we to trade with Europe, and indeed the rest of the world, except by agreements such as the Customs Union and the Single Market?  How else can we control the multinational companies? How else can we keep, and raise, labour and environmental standards? How else can we impose a tax on aviation fuel or money market transactions? How else can we ensure co-operation on defence and fighting terrorism and  international crime ?  How else can we stand up to Russia or China or the United States on trade or anything else except by staying in the European Union?

It’s become obvious that austerity has not worked. The economy and public services have suffered hugely without any great fall in borrowing, let alone debt repayment.  Even the Tories have abandoned the idea.  So we need to increase public spending to get the economy going again, and not just to produce “growth” but to start creating long-term worthwhile jobs which pay a living wage. Jobs in alternative energy, education, health, social care, sport and the arts.

For this we need to be honest about borrowing and taxes.  The rich need to shoulder more of the tax burden. They can afford it and there is no evidence that they will all flee abroad.  And by “the rich”, we have to mean the upper half of wage-earners, as well as the super-rich.

We have hardly begun to implement the popular principle of “the polluter should pay.”  But there is plenty of scope here for changes to the law which cost the government nothing. For instance, a levy on plastic packaging, or a ban on materials that don’t decompose easily, a legal requirement on decommissioning.  The tax breaks for the oil and gas and nuclear industry should be ended.  The cap on energy prices was always a bad idea and instead the renewables obligation should be increased.  There’s growing awareness that something serious has to be done about climate change and plastic pollution, so such tough policies should eventually find public support.

And finally, local government.  Council tax has simply not kept pace with inflation and people in large houses are now paying a pittance towards the rising costs of local services.  The search for an alternative to the council tax is proving difficult, if not impossible, so why not add a few upper bands to the existing system and have an automatic re-valuation every year, based on average property price rises in each area?

We should also be advocating the devolution of powers to local councils, instead of allowing education and health to become more and more centralised.  With more money and more powers, local government can become more of a political focus and perhaps restore people’s trust in politicians and representative democracy generally.

I hope our new leader will set up a series of study groups to examine some of these ideas and turn them into specific policies, wrapping them round with the age-old values of liberty, equality and fraternity.

 

* John Knox is a member of Edinburgh South Liberal Democrats a retired journalist and a recent council candidate.

  • Nic Wells 31st Jul '19 - 12:53pm

    We must be bolder and at least as radical as Labour. So we should advocate the replacement of council tax and business rates with land value tax. We also need to advocate increases in local government funding to levels similar to the most progressive European nations.

  • William Fowler 31st Jul '19 - 12:53pm

    Unfortunately, you have alienated a lot of people who might have switched over to LibDem to stay in the EU… if you want more public money the only acceptable way to do so, to voters, is to increase the burden on companies rather than individuals – indeed, replacing council tax with either a turnover tax or transaction tax on business would be immensely popular with voters (and use the same tax to replace business rates and employer NI to even out the high street and online sectors). If you are worried about house prices shooting up then have a sales tax levy related to postcode so that areas that start going up too fast are restrained by this levy on the overall sales price.

    I would also like to see an IHT levy on all inherited wealth (except between spouses) of 5-10 percent that would be called social care levy and there would be no exceptions with penal rates for trusts and companies set up to avoid IHT.

  • Glenn 31st Jul '19 - 1:05pm

    It’s not about “addressing fears”. It is about having policies with enough voter appeal and thus electoral traction to gain power. Politics is about compromise and that includes compromise with your employers who are the electorate.

  • John Marriott 31st Jul '19 - 1:08pm

    @John Knox
    Now that’s a name to conjure with, and coming from north of the border too. Living where you do, your idea of “local councils” may be fine; but down here in England things are not so clearly defined. We need to reform the structure of our local government before more devolution takes place. For me that means scrapping County and District Councils and, as in Scotland, having Unitary and Town/Parish/Neighbourhood Councils. Let’s add regional government to the mix as well and then we have a level playing field with the other nations of the U.K. (at least when NI can finally get its act together). Then we can tackle local government finance and make real progress towards the creation of a Federal U.K. Bring it on!

  • Joseph Bourke 31st Jul '19 - 1:25pm

    Good article, John and fair comment that “it is better to be unpopular and right than to be popular and wrong.”

    Your entreaty to set up a series of study groups to examine some of these ideas and turn them into specific policies, wrapping them round with the age-old values of liberty, equality and fraternity brings to a mind something written by John Stuart Mill in 1867:
    “The same persons who cry down logic will generally warn you against political economy. It is unfeeling they will tell you. It recognises unpleasant facts. For my part, the most unfeeling thing I know of is the law of gravitation. It breaks the neck of the best and most amiable person without scruple, if he forgets for a single moment to give heed to it. The wind and waves too are very unfeeling. Would you advise those who go to sea to deny the winds and waves – or to make use of them, and find the means of guarding against their dangers? My advice to you is to study the great writers on Political Economy, and hold firmly by whatever in them you find true; and depend upon it that if you are not selfish or hardhearted already. Political economy will not make you so.”

  • Lawsman 31st Jul '19 - 1:40pm

    Hey John Knox I think we should tax those rich retired folk.

  • David Becket 31st Jul '19 - 1:43pm

    Yes LVT, but that will take time. You cannot rush a major change. In the meantime add some more bands to the existing system, which can be done quickly.

  • Yeovil Yokel 31st Jul '19 - 2:28pm

    I’m concerned about the speed with which a manifesto can be produced. During the Leadership election someone pointed out that it is Conference which makes policy, not the upper echelons of the Party. The most likely time for a General Election this year appears to be October, so will it be possible to produce a manifesto between the September Conference and an election held during the following month? – or is that not how it works?

