Be Prepared

Liberal Democrats did well in the local elections and talk of our holding the balance in the next parliament is in the air.
In this article I don’t wish to argue for or against becoming a partner in the next government, or supporting it with confidence and supply, or commenting from the side-lines. My purpose is to urge the party to prepare for the possibility and suggest some ground rules which might avoid the disappointments (to put it mildly) which followed from the 2010 arrangement.
They are:
- Whatever is offered, and by whom, we should make it clear that we will take a realistic amount of time (say at least two weeks) before concluding any agreement. In 2010 we were bounced into making an agreement over a weekend, under the mistaken assumption that if we didn’t the financial sky would fall in. (It wouldn’t have, and doesn’t when continental countries spend weeks if not months arranging coalitions) We need to take the time to read the small print and study the implications “between the lines” (such as 2010’s assumption that the Tories would support, or at least remain neutral over a referendum on electoral reform, and House of Lords reform.
- Our commitment should not again be: “We must support everything, we can’t pick and choose,” as was agreed in 2010. Rather we should categorise policies on the following lines:
- Those issues on which we are in full agreement with our prospective partner(s), and will campaign for and vote for in parliament.
- Issues on which we have reservations, but for we will vote in parliament to avoid bringing the government down.
- Issues on which we reserve the right publicly to propose and campaign for alternatives, but on which we will abstain in parliament.
- Issues on which we are fundamentally opposed, will not support in parliament, and if necessary will vote against in parliament, even if this means bringing the government.
- In return for our support as above, we need to be clear on what we will demand. For me it would be proportional representation by single transferable vote in multi-member constancies for elections to the House of Commons, no ifs, no buts, and no nonsense about a referendum. (Referendums are the tools of populists and dictators and alien to the British Constitution. There were no referendums to enfranchise urban working men, (1867), women, (1918 and 28) or 18 year olds (1969). Just do it.) Others might widen our demands to include further constitutional reform (second chamber, further devolution to the nations and regions, entrenched rights for local government, a written constitution.)
- If it is deemed that with the demands as in 3 above we would be over-reaching ourselves, than perhaps a constitutional convention (or several national and regional ones) with the commitment to study a selection of constitutional issues and recommend within two years, could be an alternative approach.
- It would be nice if someone could devise a method of “locking in” constitutional reforms (as Sir Ed Davey did with wind farms). The Tories have repealed the major advance of the Fixed Term Parliament Act without so much as a “with your leave” or a “by your leave.”
- Someone in headquarters should be assigned to study coalition building or support arrangements in other countries and report to those likely to be in the team actual negotiating.
- One resource we made little use of in 2010 was the many Liberal Democrat council leaders who already had vast experience in forming and conducting highly successful joint administrations at local government level. Today since 4th May there are many more. This valuable resource should not be ignored again.
Likes Scouts and Guides, I hope our party, when the time comes, will this time “Be Prepared.”
* Peter Wrigley was an enthusiastic Scout and has contested four Westminster and one European election and helped in numerous others. He is a member of Batley and Spen Liberal Democrats.
Another aspect of being prepared is: access to civil servants.
John Major established a precedence of giving the opposition 16 months of access to Whitehall et al. Boris and co. massively reduced this to months. Given the latest an election can be held is January 2025, we should be calling on the government to permit opposition party(s) access from the beginning of september 2023 at the latest, given it is unlikely the Conservatives will wait until the autumn of 2024 before they call a GE.
Well said. I would only add that we should also demand STV for local elections, as introduced by the Labour-Lib Dem coalition in Scotland and reform the election of regional mayors and the London Assembly. We need to establish preferential voting, the essential characteristic of both STV and AV, as the norm and deprecate the use of Party Lists in all elections including to the Senedd and Scottish Parliament (although it is the responsibility of those bodies to change their own voting systems).
A very sensible approach. I do hope that the appropriate people not only take due note, but actually act on it
All very nice and squishy Lib Dem stuff to be sure. What was not mentioned include the bayings of the mass media and external actors. The 2010 coalition deal making occurred during the visible Greek financial implosion. Neither of which can be ignored.
If the Tories or Labour object to any form of preferential voting, we should point out that they both use it to elect their leaders.
I am sorry Mr Patterson, but you’re wrong.
If the DUP can prevent the formation of an executive and resist the siren calls of the media indefinitely, then surely the Lib Dems can take 1-2 weeks to decide on the terms of any deal with Labour?
As Peter Wrigley rightly points out, deal making elsewhere in Europe can take weeks or even months and there is no apparent damage to the countries concerned.
Quite apart from anything else, our constitution leaves the final decision to the membership in a special conference and it’s my view that without PR (STV for me) in all elections immediately with no referendum, the membership will reject any deal anyway.
Peter, again correctly, points out that there is no guarantee that the electoral arithmetic will throw up circumstances where we can influence the formation of any government. He is simply pointing out that, unlike last time, we need to have a clear shopping list and red lines that we expect from any agreement that might be offered.
Indeed, we might usefully have a bill drawn up for immediate introduction, that introduces STV for all UK elections, to be passed before any agreement is finalised and make it known that this is our minimum price for even talking about a deal.
Finally, there is every likelihood that Labour won’t want a deal anyway and will seek to govern as a minority. We also need to consider our approach if that is the case
No PR, no deal of any kind. No conditionality of any kind. End of.