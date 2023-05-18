Be Prepared

Liberal Democrats did well in the local elections and talk of our holding the balance in the next parliament is in the air.

In this article I don’t wish to argue for or against becoming a partner in the next government, or supporting it with confidence and supply, or commenting from the side-lines. My purpose is to urge the party to prepare for the possibility and suggest some ground rules which might avoid the disappointments (to put it mildly) which followed from the 2010 arrangement.

They are:

Whatever is offered, and by whom, we should make it clear that we will take a realistic amount of time (say at least two weeks) before concluding any agreement. In 2010 we were bounced into making an agreement over a weekend, under the mistaken assumption that if we didn’t the financial sky would fall in. (It wouldn’t have, and doesn’t when continental countries spend weeks if not months arranging coalitions) We need to take the time to read the small print and study the implications “between the lines” (such as 2010’s assumption that the Tories would support, or at least remain neutral over a referendum on electoral reform, and House of Lords reform. Our commitment should not again be: “We must support everything, we can’t pick and choose,” as was agreed in 2010. Rather we should categorise policies on the following lines: Those issues on which we are in full agreement with our prospective partner(s), and will campaign for and vote for in parliament. Issues on which we have reservations, but for we will vote in parliament to avoid bringing the government down. Issues on which we reserve the right publicly to propose and campaign for alternatives, but on which we will abstain in parliament. Issues on which we are fundamentally opposed, will not support in parliament, and if necessary will vote against in parliament, even if this means bringing the government. In return for our support as above, we need to be clear on what we will demand. For me it would be proportional representation by single transferable vote in multi-member constancies for elections to the House of Commons, no ifs, no buts, and no nonsense about a referendum. (Referendums are the tools of populists and dictators and alien to the British Constitution. There were no referendums to enfranchise urban working men, (1867), women, (1918 and 28) or 18 year olds (1969). Just do it.) Others might widen our demands to include further constitutional reform (second chamber, further devolution to the nations and regions, entrenched rights for local government, a written constitution.) If it is deemed that with the demands as in 3 above we would be over-reaching ourselves, than perhaps a constitutional convention (or several national and regional ones) with the commitment to study a selection of constitutional issues and recommend within two years, could be an alternative approach. It would be nice if someone could devise a method of “locking in” constitutional reforms (as Sir Ed Davey did with wind farms). The Tories have repealed the major advance of the Fixed Term Parliament Act without so much as a “with your leave” or a “by your leave.” Someone in headquarters should be assigned to study coalition building or support arrangements in other countries and report to those likely to be in the team actual negotiating. One resource we made little use of in 2010 was the many Liberal Democrat council leaders who already had vast experience in forming and conducting highly successful joint administrations at local government level. Today since 4th May there are many more. This valuable resource should not be ignored again.

Likes Scouts and Guides, I hope our party, when the time comes, will this time “Be Prepared.”

* Peter Wrigley was an enthusiastic Scout and has contested four Westminster and one European election and helped in numerous others. He is a member of Batley and Spen Liberal Democrats.