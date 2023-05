Today is the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.It’s great to see Ed Davey state unequivocally the party’s commitment to and record of delivery of LGBT+ rights. Watch his video here.

As a lifelong feminist I think it is so important for women and LGBT+ people to stand together. That way, we have more chance of winning equality and rights for both.

