What are the Police for?

Summer 1994

Camberwell. A small 20-something woman with long dark hair is ambling along a side street. Sixties’ tower blocks on one side; red brick low rise on the other. She has a brown and black bag slung over her shoulder. She is enjoying a bag of jelly tots as she goes and is weighed down by a heavy white plastic bag containing her council paperwork.

A tall 30-something male with dark hair and translucent pale skin hovers nearby. Suddenly he picks up speed, runs at the woman, grabs the bag off her shoulder. She rather lamely shouts: “Oh no!” and he, not very originally, cries out: “Oh yes!” A grubby old russet Ford fiesta appears from nowhere, he jumps into it and driver and thief speed off into the South London sunshine.

Well of course gentle reader, the woman was me. And what happened next? The Met were absolutely brilliant. A local shopkeeper raised the alarm (as they say), the police took a statement. I later identified the man at Brixton Police Station. He confessed to a series of muggings and got 7 years. It was an exemplary piece of policing, operating with lightning speed and with descriptions only. No CCTV. No witnesses. I bounced back very quickly. Partly I suppose because I was young; but mainly because the Police were so efficient. There was no pastoral care offered in those days. I wasn’t bothered, just relieved that the mugger would not do the same to anyone else for a while. What’s more. I felt safe.

You know what comes next don’t you?

Spring 2023

Eastleigh. A small woman in her 50s, greying bobbed dark hair stands at a major crossing outside the Holiday Inn. She wears a short yellow dress. Unbeknownst to any observer she has completed her leaflet round on the nearby roads and is going to treat herself to a little trip to the coffee shop opposite. The pollution is bad on that road and she holds up a corner of her long khaki cardigan over her nose as an ersatz facemask in a futile attempt to breathe in fewer diesel fumes. Chatting nearby at the crossing are a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s in a black and white cardigan. Probably Polish from their conversation.

A massive new burgundy Alfa Romeo stops at the crossing 3 lanes of traffic away. The young male occupants spot the woman in her 50s and then they start. It takes a few seconds for her to twig they are singling her out. She ignores them but then looks up. They have what they want: “Stupid bitch. Stupid bitch. Stupid bitch. Stupid bitch”. It is almost the reverse of the safari park where the animals clamber all over the car. This pack clamber over one another within the car, opening all the windows to join in: “Stupid bitch”. They are putting real physicality and aggression into their cursing. A sea of mocking faces. They start holding their noses, then waving their hands in oh so amusing “you stink” gestures.

The Polish guy realizes what has happened and gives them the middle finger as the lights turns green and the car speeds off.

Of course, the woman at the crossing is me. Like most women I don’t normally report, but this time I had the number plate and felt the youths were very young indeed to have a car of that kind. At minimum they were hyped up; perhaps worse.

The police, when I eventually got through to them, were very clear. It didn’t matter that there was CCTV, that I had a reasonable description of the youths, a full registration number and witnesses. I was not deemed to be in a vulnerable group. There was no CCTV with sound. It was too much trouble to find the witnesses. It would be my word against the occupants of the car.

It was not a good use of police resources to follow it up.

This time I am deluged with (presumably expensive) pastoral care. A very nice person from Victim Support tells me about the work I can do on myself to move on and build up my confidence. I do not wish to work on myself. I do not need pastoral care or a counselling service. It is the perpetrators who need to be offered a series of self-reflection sessions at state expense. Not me. What’s more I don’t feel safe.

I thank the Met for the no nonsense way they helped me nearly 30 years ago. They seemed to know what policing was for. As for Hampshire Constabulary, thanks but no thanks for the offer of counselling. Actually, following up a crime might be better.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East