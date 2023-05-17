National conservatism – the road to isolationism

So the National Conservatism Conference 2023 has kicked off in London. For three days our capital will play host to a procession of right-wing, populist speakers ranging from government ministers to climate change deniers.

Even before the event began, it was mired in controversy. Snippets of the speech to be given by the Home Secretary leaked, with suggestions she would suggest training our own fruit pickers would resolve some of Britain’s economic woes, and left-wing media organisations reported being barred from attending. OpenDemocracy reports that they, along with others, were denied passes to the conference due to space and availability, but claim there were empty seats at the conference today and that other less progressive media outlets were awarded passes after applying just days before the event.

But what a first day. We started with the chairman, Christopher DeMuth, telling the audience that he had been communing with the spirit of Margaret Thatcher who was, he was happy to report, “totally on board”. Perhaps that is a case of ‘enough said’.

It is hardly surprising to anyone, I would imagine, to hear Jacob Rees-Mogg align himself with the politics of isolation. He has defined national conservatism as “national political ideology by its nature in contradistinction to liberalism or socialism, which since their beginnings have had internationalist ambitions and have attempted to impose similar or identical structures on different nations”.

What was perhaps more surprising was his acknowledgment that the introduction of Voter ID rules was in fact a way for the Conservative Party to gain an electoral boost. “Parties that try and gerrymander end up finding their clever scheme comes back to bite them – as dare I say we found by insisting on voter ID for elections,” he said (albeit mis-using the term gerrymandering, which really relates to what Americans would call re-districting and we call boundary changes).

He went on to say: “We found the people who didn’t have ID were elderly and they by and large voted Conservative, so we made it hard for our own voters and we upset a system that worked perfectly well.” I have to disagree with the former minister here. There has been no conclusive examination of the data – most of which is still only slowly coming in – to suggest the majority of those who didn’t vote because of Voter ID issues were elderly. Rees-Mogg has also tried to say he was not massively in favour of the legislation, leading to a plethora of shared videos on social media showing him strongly arguing in support of the proposed changes on the floor of the House of Commons.

Try as he might, to suggest the Tory losses in this months local elections were due to Voter ID issues is folly. The public turned out in droves to reject a continuation of Conservative ideology at local level; perhaps in protest at the national party, but they turned out all the same. The swing against the party was despite the new Voter ID legislation, not because of it.

The Home Secretary got her turn. In what was probably one of the most partisan speeches of the last few years, Suella Braverman railed against liberals, saying those on the left “are ashamed of our history and embarrassed by the sentiments and desires expressed by the British public” She said: “I think the left can only sell its vision for the future by making people feel terrible about our past …”. At various points she suggested Keir Starmer may become the country’s first female Labour Prime Minister, mocking the Labour leader for his stance on trans issues, attacked experts as “self-appointed gurus” and rallied the right in her attack on the left. After describing her politics as that of “a politics of optimism, pride, national unity, aspiration, and realism” she described opposing views as the “politics of pessimism, guilt, national division, resentment and utopianism. The left … sees the purpose of politics as to eradicate the existence of inequality, even if that comes at the expense of individual liberty and human flourishing.”

I am not sure where the Home Secretary has been recently, but the idea of forcibly deporting those in need of refuge and asylum to African nations does not strike the chord of politics she ascribes to herself.

And as for the MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge? Miriam Cates had this to say: “You must also have hope for the future. And that hope is not reaching so many of our young people today, because liberal individualism has proved to be completely powerless to resist a cultural Marxism that is systematically destroying our children’s souls. When culture, schools and universities openly teach that our country is racist, our heroes are villains, humanity is killing the Earth, you are what you desire, diversity is theology, boundaries are tyranny and self-restraint is oppression, is it any wonder that mental health conditions, self-harm and suicide, and epidemic levels of anxiety and confusion characterise the emerging generation?”

Rumours already swirl that Braverman’s speech was a subtle – or not as the case may be – warning to Rishi Sunak of a possible leadership challenge. Downing Street has spent the day fending off questions about whether the Prime Minister and his government agree with the many statements and ideologies espoused by speakers today. One can only hope that, with two more days of speeches from people like this, those in 10 Downing Street are worried.

What is worrying, however, is the view that the right now seem to be taking. There was a time, once upon a time, when despite differing politics the left and the right could converse, debate and challenge one another without falling into this sort of xenophobic, hate-filled rhetoric. Where once the right were at least willing to make their argument, now they seem to want to completely shut off any opposition and isolate not only themselves, but the country at large. It feels very much that if they had their way, some of the speakers might just like to follow in Donald Trump’s footsteps and attempt to build a wall to shut out anyone who doesn’t think as they do.

What a poor country that would be to live in.

* Jed Walker is a pseudonym of a party member whose identity is known to the LDV team.