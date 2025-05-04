Beating Reform will require a new economic settlement for the working class 

Reform is on the rise. Led by the garrulous Farage, it is hoovering up votes across the country by doing one simple thing: articulating the grievances of the working classes.

While it is generally recognised that populism rarely leads to stable government, there is a growing realisation that Reform has a point. It’s not easy, but if we look beyond their abhorrent views on race, religion and equality, they are articulating an economic critique.

Okay, characterising it as a ‘critique’ is a bit of a stretch – it lacks intellectual rigour or depth – but Farage’s economic cri de coeur resonates with the working classes because it speaks to their lived experience.

Reform can make the running on this because they are the only ones singing the song.

Although GDP in Western countries has grown hugely since the 1990s, median wages have remained largely static. That’s the kind of dry economic statistic that is almost guaranteed to put half your audience to sleep while inciting the other half to argue vehemently over its causes. However, the reality of what that means is clear to see. The rich have got richer – much richer – while the poor squeak by.

We shouldn’t be surprised to see that this leads to political unrest, but some people try to dismiss this as the politics of envy. After all, the reasoning goes, many people may be poor in relative terms, but in absolute terms, they are much richer than previous generations. So what are they complaining about?

We also live in an unprecedented era of social mobility, in which numerous people have ascended the economic ladder, with some of them becoming fabulously wealthy. It’s self-evident, is it not, that people who don’t get ahead only have themselves to blame.

Where the politics of envy narrative fails is in ignoring a fundamental facet of human nature, the sense of fairness. Fairness is intrinsic to human psychology – it even appears to be inherent to the psychology of other social animals such as wolves and other animals. We ignore this primal instinct at our peril.

Is it fair that some people can afford to own several nice homes when many others cannot afford to own even one basic one? If the purpose of an economy is to allocate resources to the members of society, is it fair that some people spend lavishly on luxuries while many others watch every penny? Can we say that we live in a fair society when the poorest among us struggle to put food on the table for their families, or – that awful phrase – have to choose between eating and heating?

In complaining about immigrants being prioritised for council housing, what Reform supporters are really saying is, why aren’t you taking care of my needs?

We live in a democracy, and they have a right to say this. What’s more, if their representatives are elected in sufficient numbers, they have the right to restructure the economy. We can argue that their economic prescriptions are disastrous – like destroying the global trade system with punitive tariffs – but let’s be honest with ourselves: what alternatives are we proposing?

Societies are governed by the elites. In every stable society, even dictatorships, the organised elite classes only govern with the consent of the disorganised classes. And the foundation of consent is an economic settlement with the working classes.

When that economic settlement unravels – as it has in the past few decades in the UK and the US – economic grievances manifest themselves in political unrest. What’s surprising about the rise of Reform (and UKIP before it) is that it didn’t happen sooner.

You cannot defeat populism by arguing against them. However abhorrent their views, at heart is an economic truth that can only be answered by action. If we don’t answer it, we risk the institutions of democracy, as we are seeing in the US.

It is incumbent on the mainstream parties in this country to create a new economic settlement for the working classes, one that takes account of their grievances and takes into account the changing nature of work, global society and the environment.

With our history of great economic and political thought and action, I believe we are well placed to do this. Let us lead the way in creating a new economic settlement to protect democracy.

* Tom Reeve is a Liberal Democrat councillor in Kingston upon Thames