Being a REAL “Community Champion” and the Order of the British Empire

To award or not to award?

Is the Queen’s New Year’s honours list “fit for purpose”?

Is it too archaic?

Does it reflect well on the real achievements of our “Community Champions”?

I must admit that I don’t usually pay too much attention to the Queen’s New Year’s honours list. This year was a bit different mainly because a former Prime Minister, Tony Blair, was chosen by the Queen for the knighthood. Not surprisingly, in a couple of days, more than 500,000 people have signed the petition to revoke his knighthood. Some of these calls were driven by families, whose members lost their loved ones during the war in Iraq.

In political terms, Mr Blair has been a very successful politician. He was a Prime Minister, undoubtedly one of the hardest jobs in the land, for 10 years (1997-2007). In a way, I should be grateful to Tony Blair as it was he who allowed Poles and other Eastern European nationals to come to Britain since the largest enlargement of the EU in 2004.

However, in my view he lost political integrity and credibility when he decided to support the invasion of Iraq. Since leaving the office, he has travelled globally to give talks on a wide range of issues. I found it staggering that he was supposed to be giving a speech on how to feed the poor in Sweden in 2015. This was dropped for a simple reason; Mr Blair’s fees were too high (£330,000!).

In my opinion, I am not sure whether people who are paid to do a particular job, even if they do it very well, should be receiving a knighthood. For me an example of someone who deserves recognition is Marcus Rashford, who didn’t get an MBE for his fantastic football skills but for additional (and exceptional!) work that he has been doing to support vulnerable children.

Finally, I am so happy that the Queen’s New Year Honour list includes two youngest recipients; Tobias Weller (11) and Max Woosey (12), who are inspirational heroes! Tobias, who has cerebral palsy and autism, raised an amazing £157,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity as well as his special educational needs school. Max raised £570,000 for North Devon Hospice by spending every night in a tent since 28th March 2020.

In conclusion; it is NOT about our personal status, social or political background. We are ALL called to make a difference and enhance our communities. It is not even about some sort of “recognition”. Our skills and talents, as selfless acts of support and generosity, can truly transform many lives! We all have a lot to give!

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor