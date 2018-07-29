Big ideas abound at SLF Conference

Yesterday was a fantastic day out at SLF Conference. This annual get-together is always thought-provoking food for the social liberal soul. At this point I should say a massive thank you to the organisers for a great day – and particularly to our own Mary Reid who does so much to make the event a success every year.

Layla Moran followed in the footsteps of the likes of Nick Clegg, Tim Farron and Vince Cable in delivering the Beveridge Memorial Lecture. She’s been in the papers a lot this week with talk of un-named people supposedly trying to support the idea of her being leader. There is no suggestion that these moves have anything to do with her and it seems very unlikely that a new MP with a majority of 800 would be preoccupied with such things. In the last session of the day, she emphatically and genuinely endorsed Vince, saying he is doing brilliantly and is “the grown-up in the room” of British politics. Actually, I think our Golden Dozen are probably the most united, together group of Lib Dem MPs I have ever known. They are all working really well together.

Some of the @sotonlibdems team attended the #SLFBigIdeas 2018 conference. Whole day packed with radical and progressive ideas, particularly from @LaylaMoran on education. Thanks for your hard work bringing this together @soclibforum #therealalternative pic.twitter.com/YWA5eOUwLq — Shirley Ward Lib Dems (@soton_libdem) July 28, 2018

One of the many reasons it’s great to have her as education spokesperson is that you can tell how driven she is. She knows from practical experience what the problems are and has some great ideas about how to fix them. Her frustration at being told to concentrate on the average children and leave the bright to teach themselves and the ones who needed help most to flounder so that the school could do well in league tables led her to find another job.

She was full of passion and willingness to challenge the established thought on education. Why, she says, when people leave education at 18, do we still have GCSEs? Why, when we no longer need to structure terms for an agrarian society, do we have the terms we do? Why not have more school but give parents the flexibility to take holidays when they choose?

She denounced the grammar school system, saying that selection was segregation.

In the school where she is a governor, the Lib Dem pupil premium and free school meals are making a huge difference to children from deprived backgrounds.

She made the point that the radical 1944 Education Act which provided education for everyone, was done in the middle of a world war – and that puts the current Brexit dominated Government agenda to shame.

The first speaker of the day was Professor Kate Pickett, author of The Inner Level which describes in detail the evidence showing that more equal societies have better mental health. There is heightened anxiety amongst the entire population in less equal societies and also less civic participation and mutual trust.

I went to breakout sessions on housing and an intriguing one about creating a welfare society. The latter was interesting as, in groups, we set out what we thought were the modern 5 evils and set out policy ideas to tackle them. In my group, we focused on mental health, misinformation and poverty.

The housing session saw London Assembly candidate and housing solicitor Emily Davey and housing specialist Alex Marsh look at particular issues around tenants’ rights and supply. As Scottish Housing Spokesperson, I could see similar themes around the lack of supply – even though we are building more houses for social rent and have ended the right to buy. We are significantly further ahead in terms of tenants’ rights, though. Every advance that has come in that regard seems to have come from Liberal Democrats as we’ve often outlined on here.

The last session of the day was a look forward to the next big events in UK politics with Layla Moran, Lib Dem peer and foreign affairs specialist Kishwer Falkner (who did offer to write something for us), Lewisham East candidate Lucy Salek and I.

A fantastic close with Layla Moran MP, Lucy Salek, Baroness Kishwer Falkner and Caron Lindsay, speaking about what’s next for UK politics. A vivid reminder that the @LibDems is a party based on radical ideas! #SLFBigIdeas #SLFConf2018 pic.twitter.com/RNuagtCZ0U — Tara Hussain (@_tarahussain_) July 29, 2018

Political predictions are not easy to make these days. Who would have predicted 5 years ago that a racist, misogynist internet troll would be President of the USA? I looked at the dangers ahead of us. When Brexit goes wrong – and even in its mildest form, we take an economic hit – the right will simply some more scapegoats to replace EU immigrants and the EU. So, workers and their rights, disabled people who need social security, Muslims are all likely to find themselves on the receiving end of horrible rhetoric and action. To combat that, we need to be ever more liberal. We’ve been too equivocal about pandering to racist dog whistles in the past. We can’t afford to do that any longer. We have to say to people that we understand why they are struggling – inadequate housing, low income – and we’ll fix that by creating decent satisfying jobs that pay well and provide positive work environments and by building more houses. It is so important as well to do what we can to strengthen communities and encourage communities to work together in pursuit of common goals and we with our history of community activism are ideally placed to heal the divided nation. I also had a few words to say about Vince’s proposed reforms to our party. I don’t want us to be in a position where we could be consumed by New Labourites who don’t have a radical bone in their bodies and don’t have our passion for civil liberties and human rights. That’s not to say we can’t work with these people where we agree but we have to maintain our own distinctive identity.

Kishwer was even more gloomy than I was, talking about countries are taking up the authoritarian, rather than democratic model of capitalism and how that threatens the established world order.

I’d never seen Lucy Salek speak before and I really want to again. Her thoughtful contribution was so thoughtful and sensitive. She talked about the desperate need to heal the massive divisions in our society and that can only be done by listening to people. She described a horrific situation during her campaign when a hustings had to be abandoned because of an angry left wing mob protesting the presence of a right wing candidate. She and others had to be escorted through the mob by the Police.

Layla talked about the atmosphere in Parliament at with significant numbers of Tory and Labour MPs being so frustrated with the direction of their parties that they are looking at all sorts of options. She said that she was becoming more and more optimistic about the prospect of a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal, which she thinks really could happen.

The Resource for London venue is superb – and well worth considering for other events. Not only is it easy to get to but it has good catering, breakout rooms and other facilities.

I went home feeling energised and hopeful.

If anyone wants to write up any of the other breakout sessions on the economy, universal basic income, climate change, social and economic rights and knife crime, please do.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings