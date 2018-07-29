Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #526

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 526th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (22-28 July, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Rare Lib Dem Council by-election loss to the Conservatives by on .

A round up of Thursday’s by-elections.

2. Vince Cable’s bright new ideas from Canada remind me of the old Liberal Party by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Vince’s registered supporters thing might not be as new as he thinks.

3. Here is a constitutional problem that would arise the moment that Labour gets a Commons majority by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

If he tries to turn us into Venezuela, his MPs will stop him and they won’t be able to get rid of him because of the Labour rules.

4. Those “senior Liberal Democrats” are meeting tonight by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

A helpful suggestion from Jonathan.

5. On Kate Hoey and Vauxhall Labour by Neil Monnery on The Rambles of Neil Monnery.

The Vauxhall Labour Party finally wakes up.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Can Theresa May do a Robert Peel? The tension on Brexit mounts by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

Could this be the Corn Laws all over again?

7. Legitimate criticism of the BBC must not be lumped in with conspiracy theories from the tin foil hat brigade by Tom King on Never Cruel or Cowardly.

We need the BBC to tell us the truth.

8. What is Liverpool learning from its failures? by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?

They should learn from the much better performance of the Lib Dems when were in power.

9. The breakdown of party government by David Boyle on Radix.

. (Submitted by xxx.)

10. Changing trains by Jen Yockney on Either/And.

Could we, should we renationalise the railways?

11. Where does Arron Banks’ money really come from by Josephine Hayes on Remainers’ Diary.

Wouldn’t we like to know?

12. UK cabinet abandons principle of supporting international law by Peter Black on Peter Black.

Peter highlights a court case over the Government’s working changes to the Ministerial Code.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings