Welcome to my day: 30 July 2018 – stockpiling words for a future shortage?

It’s been a very pleasant weekend in mid-Suffolk, with a Branch garden party to attend in Needham Market, a fascinating lunch with a new friend talking about Brexit and wider geopolitics and an intriguing dinner party, but it’s now time to return to work, as the week begins anew. And what have we for you today, I hear you ask?
It hardly seems like two years since the last London Assembly elections, but it really is, and as a sign of how seriously the Regional Party are taking 2020, we today can announce the schedule for the selection of the Party’s candidates for both the Mayoralty and the London-wide top-up list. That’ll be coming up very shortly.
There’s been some controversy over the contracts for the construction of new support vessels for the Royal Navy this week, with questions asked about whether or not they might be built in Japan. Andy Briggs has some thoughts in a similar vein which, if you’re a free trader, should be obvious. If only people were consistent on this (looks to the Conservatives)…
The third part of Paul Reynolds’ four-piece series on how reform of the Party’s political and philosophical offering might emerge follows, and whilst it might not be ‘sexy’, my sense is that, in the search for something that defines the Party as radical and distinctive, what underpins such thought is critical to the success of such a mission.
Arnold Kiel is of the view that, with the Conservatives having made such an awful mess of the negotiations over Brexit, we may have avoided the worst. I’m not so confident, but his thoughts are interesting nonetheless. See what you think…
* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice. He was up late last night, but it was worth it…
There is no contest. The ships should be built in the UK.
Alright, Nigel, I’ll bite. Why?
If you want to sell things to the rest of the world, it seems not unreasonable that they might want to sell things to you. And given that these are support vessels, there isn’t really the same security aspect as there might be for, say, a destroyer.
We also sell significant volumes of arms and other military equipment. Are you happy to see us lose that market, and the associated jobs and engineering capacity?
Mark Valladares 30th Jul ’18 – 11:00am…..If you want to sell things to the rest of the world, it seems not unreasonable that they might want to sell things to you. And given that these are support vessels, there isn’t really the same security aspect as there might be for, say, a destroyer…….
That is the government argument, i.e. “They are not warships in that they will not have fighting role” and that, they are Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships supporting the fleet.
Well that is the theory, but RFAs have been tasked with fighting anti-piracy and disaster relief (roles previously taken by ‘warships) in recent years so the term ‘warship’ has become blurred and RFA’s may well take on further ‘front line’ duties; especially as our Type 45s are unable to operate in ‘warm’ water.