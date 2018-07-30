Welcome to my day: 30 July 2018 – stockpiling words for a future shortage?

It’s been a very pleasant weekend in mid-Suffolk, with a Branch garden party to attend in Needham Market, a fascinating lunch with a new friend talking about Brexit and wider geopolitics and an intriguing dinner party, but it’s now time to return to work, as the week begins anew. And what have we for you today, I hear you ask?

It hardly seems like two years since the last London Assembly elections, but it really is, and as a sign of how seriously the Regional Party are taking 2020, we today can announce the schedule for the selection of the Party’s candidates for both the Mayoralty and the London-wide top-up list. That’ll be coming up very shortly.

There’s been some controversy over the contracts for the construction of new support vessels for the Royal Navy this week, with questions asked about whether or not they might be built in Japan. Andy Briggs has some thoughts in a similar vein which, if you’re a free trader, should be obvious. If only people were consistent on this (looks to the Conservatives)…

The third part of Paul Reynolds’ four-piece series on how reform of the Party’s political and philosophical offering might emerge follows, and whilst it might not be ‘sexy’, my sense is that, in the search for something that defines the Party as radical and distinctive, what underpins such thought is critical to the success of such a mission.

Arnold Kiel is of the view that, with the Conservatives having made such an awful mess of the negotiations over Brexit, we may have avoided the worst. I’m not so confident, but his thoughts are interesting nonetheless. See what you think…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.