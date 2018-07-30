London Liberal Democrats announce timetable for GLA/Assembly selections, positive action for BAME candidates

The next known challenges for London Liberal Democrats are the Mayoral and GLA contests in May 2020. These are unique elections in British politics, with nearly nine million people electing one person to lead the City and twenty-five Greater London Assembly members (fourteen elected from constituencies, eleven from a top up list).

Being the Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor is a high profile role needing a candidate of the highest calibre and we will have a rigorous process to ensure that our candidate will cope with the scrutiny that the election will bring.

The London Regional Executive places a great importance on making sure our elected representatives reflect London’s diverse population. In the recent London Borough elections we financially supported a number of BAME via our “Avebury Fund” and have agreed that our GLA List candidates will have positive action to ensure that one of the top two, two of the top five and three of the top eight candidates will be BAME.

Selection for our Mayoral and GLA list candidates will start in September, whilst the eleven Constituency candidates will be left until the New Year. Voting will open to all members in London and will be conducted primarily by e-voting. The selection is open to any Liberal Democrat with Parliamentary approval who is qualified to stand for the Greater London Assembly.

This week the Regional Executive appointed a Returning Officer and agreed this timetable – with the count on 23 November in time for the London Region Conference on 24 November. The Region will advertise for the vacancies through the Candidates office and via social media with the aim of providing members the widest possible choice.

The detailed timetable is as follows;

Opening of nominations: Monday 10 September

Close of nominations: Monday 24 September (12 noon)

Completion of Mayoral and GLA List short-listing: Monday 22 October

Completion of notice for appeals: Wednesday 24 October

Publication of short-list: Wednesday 24 October

Despatch of ballot-papers and statements: Wednesday 31 October

Deadline for return of ballots: Wednesday 21 November (12 noon)

Count and declaration: Friday 23 November

London Region Conference: Saturday 24 November