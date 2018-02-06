Ruth Bright

Book Review: Equal Power and how you can make it happen

By | Tue 6th February 2018 - 10:33 am

On hearing of the arrival of a new volume of “how to” popular feminism one might be tempted to channel Brenda of Bristol on hearing about the election: “ANOTHER one!!”

Jo Swinson enters a very crowded market with her new book. Can she really have anything to add?

To be fair she doesn’t just write about this stuff; she really means it. Largely ignoring the six week old baby strapped to my (very sore) front she once nagged, cajoled, charmed and begged me to stand in a forthcoming by-election. She has probably directly encouraged hundreds of women and girls to get involved or go further in politics.

Apart from the (rightly) harrowing chapters on FGM and rape as war crime which probably need a  15 certificate I would happily give this book to my young daughter. Swinson is funny and clever about male domination by default telling women to, literally, get round the table. She successfully calls out the subliminal sexist stuff we all absorb and perpetuate without meaning to.

She pretty deftly negotiates “Carrie Gracie territory” by both showing a loyalty to the organisation in which she believes and (albeit belatedly) calling it out when it messes up in its treatment of women.

Less successful is her treatment of the coalition years. At some point we need a gutsy Lib Dem critique of the coalition’s policies for women. Sorry Jo, it is not just about the number of females in ministerial positions. Outcomes matter too and painful coalition outcomes like the disproportionate impact of austerity and the abolition of the Health in Pregnancy Grant hardly helped empower women.

Nevertheless the party has come a long way since Dr Elizabeth Evans report in 2011 when fewer than 40% of Lib Dem women on the approved list would positively identify as feminist. That figure would surely be much higher now and Swinson has been a big part of a welcome change. Only a few days ago on LDV there was a sincere (troll-free) discussion about whether women should really combine motherhood and candidacy.  Jo Swinson shows how reactionary such discussions are and how we should all move on to something a good deal more interesting.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East

