100 Years and Counting

My grandmother took me by the hand and said that we were going to do something special. Off we went from our house, to a local school.

The next thing I remember is being lifted onto a small shelf, being given a pencil and my grandmother telling me that we were going to vote for Mr Churchill. She showed me where I was to make my cross.

I voted. It was the 1951 election and I was four years old.

My grandmother had been a supporter of the suffragette movement and told stories of her exploits as a young girl. Ironically, she had demonstrated against Winston Churchill when he came to Liverpool, even breaking windows at the Town Hall. Though she had never been arrested, she told us what had happened to her fellow suffragists. How they were force fed and badly treated and of Emily Davidson, killed by the King’s horse.

Voting, for her, was extraordinarily important, without it, her rights were diminished and she was not a complete citizen. With it, she had the right to choose her government and, if that government failed her, to complain, or choose a different one.

The centenary of some women getting the vote shows how far we have come and how much further we still have to go. 100 years on and still women do not have equal pay, or equality of representation at national parliament or local government level; sexual exploitation and abuse are still rife. How can it be, that in 2018, for example, that the Mayoral Cabinet for the Liverpool City Region is all male?

The Fawcett Society and IPPR show how big the gaps are. Nor does it help to put those seeking equal rights together as a single group. Research that was done through the former Finnish Ombudsman for Minorities, showed that when issues such as citizens’ rights or equal pay were combined for different minority groups, including women, women always come bottom of the list.

So, we still have a job to do. Women are the key to greater prosperity, greater honesty in business and to giving poorer communities a voice and a way forward out of poverty. My grandmother left school at 11 and had to make her own way in the world. She would still recognise many of the problems that existed in her day are still current and that there is much work to do.

* Flo Clucas OBE is the President of the ALDE Gender Equality Network and former President of the ALDE Group on the EU Committee of the Regions. She was a councillor in Liverpool City Council for 26 years.