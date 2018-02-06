Duncan Brack

Jo Swinson, the Liberal Party and Women’s Suffrage

By | Tue 6th February 2018 - 6:44 pm

As we celebrate the centenary of the 1918 Representation of the People Act, which gave the parliamentary vote to (some) women, for the first time, readers may be interested in two meetings and one publication:

In Conversation at the Mile End Institute: Jo Swinson MP (19 February)

At 6.30pm on Monday 19 February, at the Mile End Campus, Queen Mary University of London, Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrats’ Deputy Leader and Shadow Foreign Secretary and the MP for East Dunbartonshire, will join Professor Philip Cowley in conversation.

This is part of the Mile End Institute’s regular series of political ‘conversations’, the most recent of which was with Jacob Rees-Mogg. Phil Cowley, co-author of the British General Election series of books (he’s currently working on the 2017 edition) is an excellent and engaging interviewer, and the event will be well worth attending.

It’s free and open to the public, but registration is required. To book your ticket, visit the Mile End Institute’s website or Eventbrite. For those unable to attend, the conversation will be live-streamed, and podcast and a video of the event will be available afterwards.

The Liberal Party and Women’s Suffrage (9 March)

A hundred years ago the vast majority of Liberal MPs, including the Liberal Prime Minister, David Lloyd George, supported the enfranchisement of women. This support was not unanimous, however: the party had been divided for many years over the issue, and the previous Asquith government had obstructed reform. Opponents argued both that politics was not the ‘proper sphere of women’ and that if enfranchised, women would be more likely to vote Conservative.

This fringe meeting at the Southport Liberal Democrat conference will discuss the divisions within the Liberal Party over votes for women, the stance taken by the Asquith government and the impacts on the party of the debates over women’s suffrage.

Speakers: Krista Cowman (Professor of History, University of Lincoln) and Geraint Thomas (Lecturer in Modern History, University of York). The meeting will take place at 8.15 pm on Friday 9 March, in the Executive Boardroom, Ramada Hotel, Southport.

Mothers of Liberty: Women who built British Liberalism

Even before they gained the right to vote and to stand for election, women played many key roles in the development of British Liberalism as writers and thinkers, campaigners, political hostesses, organisers and, finally, as parliamentary candidates, MPs and peers.

The new edition of this booklet from the Liberal Democrat History Group contains the stories of the women who shaped British Liberalism – including Mary Wollstonecraft, Harriet Taylor Mill, the suffragist leader Millicent Garrett Fawcett, the first woman Liberal MP Margaret Wintringham, Violet Bonham Carter, Megan Lloyd George, Nancy Seear, Shirley Williams and many more. This second edition updates some of the entries in the earlier edition and adds two entirely new ones and a table of all Liberal, SDP and Liberal Democrat women elected as MPs. With a foreword by Jo Swinson MP.

The booklet costs £6 plus P&P (20% discount for subscribers to the Journal of Liberal History). Orders can be taken via the Liberal Democrat History Group website.

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 6th Feb - 11:16pm
    @ Martin Agree with Flo. Churchill was leader of the opposition in 1951 - so it was probably just a manner of speaking when she...
  • User AvatarNigel Hardy 6th Feb - 11:10pm
    Alex Macfie: Public opinion is highly likely to shift further away from the Tories Brexit dream in the not too distant future. It may well...
  • User AvatarFlo Clucas 6th Feb - 11:00pm
    Martin, Churchill was the potential Prime Minister. That was why she said what she did. She wanted to vote for him. She believed that in...
  • User AvatarNigel Hardy 6th Feb - 8:07pm
    Where is this being promoted within the party? If you go onto the MakeVotesMatter website you will find lots of useful info, and including a...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 6th Feb - 7:50pm
    James Pugh I really don’t understand the point you’re trying to make. Don’t we as Liberals believe in the freedom of speech? I think you...
  • User AvatarGlenn 6th Feb - 7:24pm
    John Barrett Exactly.