Fragile family finances make Brexit unaffordable

Over the last few days a frightening juxtaposition has emerged between the Brexit Impact forecasts and solid evidence of the precarious nature of family finances in the UK. Whatever the scale of the adverse Brexit impact proves to be it would seem that a substantial proportion of our fellow citizens lack the financial resilience to cope with any impact at all.

The RSA report “Seven Portraits of Modern Work” paints a vivid picture of an economy in which the tentacles of financial fragility permeate well beyond the lowest paid, penetrating the Tory-voting classes to the extent that around 70% of those in employment have reason to feel financially insecure.



The report demonstrates that while a smug Government is trumpeting how the quantity of work remains buoyant, many of our fellow citizens are struggling to stay afloat financially because of the poor quality of much of the work that is available.

The earlier Taylor Report described “good work” as that which is fair, decent and offers a realistic scope for development and fulfilment. This new report develops the good work concept further by examining the extent to which workers enjoy economic security; “the degree of confidence that a person can have in maintaining a decent quality of life, now and in the future, given their economic and financial circumstances.”

Analysing economic security (or, for most people, the lack of it) alongside other attributes of “good work” the report broke the workforce down into seven segments which it suggests could provide an alternative means of defining social class structures. Of these, the evocatively labelled “Acutely Precarious” and “Chronically Precarious” together comprise, alarmingly, over 30% of the workforce, with under 35s and members of BAME communities overrepresented in these groups.

https://www.thersa.org/discover/publications-and-articles/reports/seven-portraits-of-economic-security-and-modern-work-in-the-uk

Furthermore, it seems that a good education is no longer a passport to financial security; 45% of the Chronically Precarious possess a degree. Worryingly, apart from the 30% or so who consider themselves comfortably off, symptoms of economic insecurity afflict pretty much everybody else. These include; absence of potential family support in a crisis (43%), concerns over debt (29%), savings below £500 (32%) or below £1000 (41%). While 34% identify as the famous “just about managing”, 26% don’t feel they earn enough to maintain a decent standard of living and 19% sometimes have difficulty making ends meet because of income volatility.

Another recent RSA report, Addressing economic insecurity, defined the latter as; “harmful volatility in people’s economic circumstances”. This includes exposure to risks to their economic wellbeing, and their capacity to prepare for, respond to, and recover from, shocks or adverse events.

https://www.thersa.org/discover/publications-and-articles/reports/addressing-economic-insecurity

Brexit was never promulgated on the basis that there would be immediate benefits in terms of economic growth. Even the most frenetic rubbishing of forecasts will not change that. Already we have deteriorated from the fastest-growing economy in Europe to the slowest growing economy in Europe.

The idea behind Brexit was that somewhere over the rainbow lies a prosperous future, even if it is one based on fantasy rather than forecasts. So what if the Yellow Brick Road doesn’t appear on Google Maps? No matter, a feeling of national pride in standing alone has been promoted as being worth some financial pain in the Brexit aftermath; but pride comes before a fall.

As a country it seems that we can no longer afford proper healthcare or other public services, or even adequately fund the defence of the realm. Lower rates of growth already mean that the search for a Brexit Bonus will prove about as fruitful as searching for a Unicorn in the New Forest.

With family finances already on a knife edge it is not the scale of the negative Brexit impact which matters. Those workers who already find themselves among the ranks of the Acutely or Chronically Precarious are in no position to cope with any impact at all, and the “just about managing” are at risk of becoming unable to manage to make ends meet. The pursuit of an illusion of national pride, rooted in nostalgia for the days of Empire, is a luxury that 70% of British families simply cannot afford.

* Andrew Haldane is a former councillor and parliamentary candidate and current Chair of the Macclesfield local party and Vice Chair (Policy) of the NW Regional Party. In his earlier career, he worked in Marketing as a practitioner and later as an academic with an interest in Consumer Behavior applied to the shaping of Attitudes and Belief.