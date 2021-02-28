Book review: How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates

“So, who am I to lecture anyone on the environment?” asks a man that flies in private planes and owns big homes. Okay. He is trying to mitigate his impacts through sustainable fuel and carbon offsets. But is Bill Gates the man to tell us how to fix climate change?

Bill Gates’ philosophy is one of improving life chances and lifestyles while cutting carbon emissions. It is an unashamedly market-led approach, creating incentives through carbon pricing and reducing the cost of greening energy. His approach is to roll out new technologies for energy and food production, not to change the fundamental ways that society works.

How to avoid a climate disaster is textbook overlaid with Gates’ opinion on how to save the world. Saving the world is about adaptation, supported by technology, government and business investment. Unsurprisingly, it is a very America centric view of climate change. Even his brief sojourn into Nigeria comes across as the perspective of a wealthy donor.

There is no ecological thread to Gate’s vision. My ears pricked up when he says planting trees is not the solution, just leave the land untouched and they will grow anyway. Would he be about to champion rewilding? Alas no. Gates is a technocrat through and through. This book is about green carbon policies not greening the planet to promote biodiversity as well reducing atmospheric carbon. Even when he suggests increasing mango forests, he is talking about carbon sinks not biodiversity.

Burgers are mentioned often. Coming from a burger family, Bill Gates urges us to eat less meat and champions his investment in lab grown meat. I lost track of the number of companies he was investing in and of the work the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is doing.

Gates’ takes a firm stance on nuclear energy:

“Here is the one sentence case for nuclear power. It is the only carbon free energy source that can reliably delivery power day and night in any season almost anywhere on earth that has been proven to work on a large scale. No other clean energy source even comes close… What’s most important is that the world gets serious once again about advancing the field of nuclear energy. It’s just too promising to ignore.”

The book riled me at the beginning. The foreword, read by Gates himself in the audio version, was little more than environmental flagellation by a man with a massive carbon footprint. A man who has chosen offsets and greener fuel, not a change in lifestyle and is now seeking penance for his carbon sins. I still held that opinion at the end of the book.

Gates is a prominent world figure. With the Foundation, he has the money to invest in speculative scientific projects and start-up businesses, shrugging it off when they fail. So this is a book that will help shape views.

But this is a very America centred book. Attacking recent American policies, Gates says:

“Lowing the green premiums the world pays is not charity. Countries like the United States should not see investing in green energies as just a favour to the rest of the world. They should also see it as an opportunity to make scientific breakthroughs that will give birth to new industries composed of major new companies creating new jobs and reducing emissions at the same time.”

This book is worth a read and if you are looking for a birthday gift for a discerning teenager, it could be a good choice.

How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need by Bill Gates. Allen Lane £20 pp272.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.