Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day – 1 March 2021

By | Mon 1st March 2021 - 7:46 am

Welcome to Suffolk’s Gipping Valley, where another week starts. You may wonder about the picture, which comes courtesy of the Gateway 14 Residents Campaign Group. I’ve been spending the last week or so drafting my Parish Council’s seven page response to a planning application which is exercising local residents, which might reassure John Marriott that, despite my occasionally whimsical view of the world of parish councils, I take my responsibilities as Chair of my Parish Council very seriously.

We’ve got a busy day ahead of us, with articles on British pensioners overseas, EU citizens in the United Kingdom and a book review from Geoff Reid. I take what may be a mildly controversial look at one of the aspects of the Shamima Begum case which somewhat troubles me, and we have news of a candidate selection in Wales. That may not be all.

The big story this week will undoubtedly be Rishi Sunak’s Budget speech on Wednesday. Talk of stiff rises in corporation tax, rumours of adjustments to the tax regime for limited companies and the self-employed, a taskforce to pursue those who abused the furlough scheme, but the word ‘austerity’ is apparently not to be used. What would you do if you were in Rishi’s shoes?…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Site news.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Michael BG
    Peter Martin, Did you read my comment above made on 24th Feb at 3.08 am? In that comment I pointed out that the Beveridge-2 or Revitalisation Plan that Katha...
  • Katharine Pindar
    Peter Martin. While Sir William Beveridge wanted people to contribute regularly a small amount, his central premise was, so I gathered from listening to his int...
  • Little Jackie Paper
    Roland Lines in the sand are far too easily washed away. I want actual lines. It's only three weeks to flatten the curve....
  • matt
    Sorry forgot to add and it was just as transmissible as covid and had circulated around the world as quickly as covid had...
  • Peter Martin
    @ David Raw The point is, as Joe has just explained, and Mark Pack too some years previously, that Beveridge 1.0 is a contributory scheme with conditions att...
Thu 11th Mar 2021
20:00
West London Quiz Night