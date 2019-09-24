Paul Walter

+++Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament unlawful, supreme court rules

By | Tue 24th September 2019 - 11:01 am

A stunning judgment, with huge constitutional importance, which is a massive rebuke to Boris Johnson. Johnson has only succeeded in stirring up a hornets’ nest!

The Guardian reports:

The supreme court has ruled that Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen that parliament should be prorogued for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was unlawful.

The judgment from 11 justices on the UK’s highest court follows an emergency three-day hearing last week that exposed fundamental legal differences over interpreting the country’s unwritten constitution.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • Chris Cory 24th Sep '19 - 11:25am

    A possible way forward now seems clear. Johnson brings back a “deal” which is effectively May’s deal with a few bells and whistles. Labour and other opposition parties (and the sane Tories) vote for it but Labour et al will insist deal is ratified by a second referendum. We should support this referendum (irrespective of our new revoke policy) and campaign to remain. Even if the deal wins, we still get to stay in the single market/customs union and economic disaster is avoided. Sounds like a plan to me !

  • Daniel Walker 24th Sep '19 - 11:29am

    @Chris Cory ” We should support this referendum (irrespective of our new revoke policy) and campaign to remain.”

    That is our policy absent winning a majority in a GE before a referendum, isn’t it?

  • Bernard Aris 24th Sep '19 - 11:45am

    17,4 million Dutchmen congratulate all British Remainers…

    😉

  • Chris Cory 24th Sep '19 - 12:02pm

    @Daniel Walker. Indeed you are right, but my point is that some members of the electorate probably feel that we are now revokers rather than second referendum supporters. WE understand the subtlety of our position but lets not get hung up on the number of angels on the head of this particular pin.

