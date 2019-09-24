+++Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament unlawful, supreme court rules

A stunning judgment, with huge constitutional importance, which is a massive rebuke to Boris Johnson. Johnson has only succeeded in stirring up a hornets’ nest!
The supreme court has ruled that Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen that parliament should be prorogued for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was unlawful.
The judgment from 11 justices on the UK’s highest court follows an emergency three-day hearing last week that exposed fundamental legal differences over interpreting the country’s unwritten constitution.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
A possible way forward now seems clear. Johnson brings back a “deal” which is effectively May’s deal with a few bells and whistles. Labour and other opposition parties (and the sane Tories) vote for it but Labour et al will insist deal is ratified by a second referendum. We should support this referendum (irrespective of our new revoke policy) and campaign to remain. Even if the deal wins, we still get to stay in the single market/customs union and economic disaster is avoided. Sounds like a plan to me !
@Chris Cory ” We should support this referendum (irrespective of our new revoke policy) and campaign to remain.”
That is our policy absent winning a majority in a GE before a referendum, isn’t it?
17,4 million Dutchmen congratulate all British Remainers…
😉
@Daniel Walker. Indeed you are right, but my point is that some members of the electorate probably feel that we are now revokers rather than second referendum supporters. WE understand the subtlety of our position but lets not get hung up on the number of angels on the head of this particular pin.
So it’s bollocks to Boris from the Supremes. Seems the Commons now needs to rapidly define in an Act the rules on prorogation, recesses and control of the parliamentary timetable – ie Parliament should really be sovereign.
EU has repeatedly stated that Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement cannot be amended in any way. Boris talk of changes is just nonsense especially when EU has said that Boris has not proposed any alternative to the backstop that stands scrutiny.