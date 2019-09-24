Swinson: Parliament should be sitting so we can question PM

Responding to the Supreme Court ruling that Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:
The court have found what we all knew all along, Boris Johnson has again proven he is not fit to be Prime Minister.
This shutdown was an unlawful act designed to stop Parliament doing its job and holding the Government to account. Given this verdict, Parliament should be sitting so that we can continue to question the Conservative Government on their disastrous Brexit plans.
This verdict has been unanimously agreed by experienced judges who have considered the case on its merits, acting as impartial guardians of our democratic system. The rule of law is an important pillar of our democracy, and those looking to use this opportunity as an excuse to attack these judges would be not only attacking them, but also the entire principle of our legal system.
It remains the Liberal Democrats priority to stop no-deal Brexit and to stop Brexit altogether.
This is not about Brexit, by making it about Brexit you give Johnson an easy way out. All his campaigning is the parliament wants to stop Brexit and you give him the evidence he needs to continue in office declaring that.
We are in grave danger of throwing away the opportunity a mendacious PM who acts unlawfully and a chaotic leader of the opposition provides.
This is not just about Brexit, it is about a PM who believes he can do anything he wants. The danger is that on current predictions he could win a general election and impose his far right policies on this country for five years. That one third of the country appears to support him causes me to lose my faith in human nature.
We should be offering a government that acts lawfully and will not follow an extremest path. We will clear the decks and attack the real issues. Top of the list must be Climate Change followed by inequality. Stop banging on about Brexit and offer a stable government addressing the real issues of the day.