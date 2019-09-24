Lord William Wallace writes: How do we renew our battered democracy?

This is as huge a constitutional crisis as anyone could imagine. A Prime Minister without a parliamentary majority has attempted to avoid parliamentary scrutiny by closing Parliament for all but the last two weeks before we are due to leave the EU, with or without a deal.

The Supreme Court has defended the sovereignty of Parliament against a Prime Minister who lacks a parliamentary majority. Lady Hale’s judgement was very firm: ‘the effect [of this unlawful prorogation] on the fundamental democracy of our country is extreme’. Parliamentary accountability – the continuing process of dialogue and scrutiny of government policy – is ‘at the heart of Westminster democracy’.

The meaning of democracy itself is under challenge. Andrew Bridgen [right-wing Tory Brexiteer] reacted on the BBC to the verdict by claiming that the 2016 Referendum should still override Parliament: that ‘the will of the people’ as expressed 3 years ago gives Johnson the right to suspend Parliament. Parliament versus ‘people’: democracy reduced to single-issue decisions swayed by populists. Democracy, Liberals reply, is about much more than voting: it’s about the rule of law, the protection of minorities, a continuing dialogue between government and citizens at national and local levels, and about regular scrutiny of the actions of government, to hold those in power to account. ‘The people’ are a mythical group conjured up by tabloids and populists; the hedge-funders and offshore capitalists who funded the Leave campaign and the successive incarnations of Nigel Farage’s party play to the fears and grievances of the left behind and elderly without offering any constructive remedies for their needs.

At last, we can all talk about constitutional reform and win popular support. Liberals and Liberal Democrats have found it very difficult, over decades, to win an audience for the case for political or constitutional change. Reform of the Lords has dragged on for years painfully slowly (yes, we tried when in government, without support either from Conservatives or Labour); talking about voting systems bored journalists and switched voters off. But now no-one can avoid the issue. Audiences for the Parliament Channel have shot up. Families are even arguing over whether referendums or elections are more democratic, and whether Boris Johnson is or is not a legitimate prime minister. So people will listen, at last, when we make the case for renewing our battered democracy.

The current British political system has broken down. The entrenched position of the Conservative and Labour Parties, defended by our voting system and the funding advantages these parties benefit from, is crumbling. The relationship between Parliament and government will have to be defined more carefully, and the role of Parliament strengthened. The Supreme Court has become a factor in policing the largely-unwritten rules of national politics. So we can argue the case for wider change. We cannot rebuild trust in British democratic institutions without a more open voting system, without a more diverse Parliament (with both Houses elected) – and without bringing more money and power back from Westminster and Whitehall to nations and regions, and beyond them to local councils.

The Labour left and Conservative right will resist moves towards a more open democracy. Labour politicians want to take power so that they can push through radical economic reforms from the national level without parliamentary committees and opposition representatives holding them back. Conservatives wasn’t to shrink the state and slash regulations and social protection, again without submitting their proposals to careful scrutiny before they are pushed through. We can now claim to be in favour of taking back control: through Parliament (and through re-invigorated devolved and local governments), on behalf of the diverse communities of British citizens who constitute our United Kingdom.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.