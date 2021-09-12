UPDATED: Boris leaves Nicola isolated on vaccine passports

According to the Sunday Times (£), Boris Johnson may be about to ditch his controversial plans for vaccine passports in England to access nightclubs and other large indoor venues.
On Tuesday, the prime minister will announce plans to try to keep Covid under control over the winter. He will say that he has abandoned the proposed compulsory certification scheme, which would have forced venues to check people’s vaccine status.
Johnson tore up the proposals after scientists said vaccinations would be an effective first line of defence against a winter wave of the pandemic. But the move also represents a significant concession to Tory backbench rebels who had complained that enforcing vaccine passports would create a group of second-class citizens.
Liberal Democrats opposed the idea on principle on civil liberties grounds and also on practical grounds. The hospitality industry was raging about having to enforce them, it was going to be nigh on impossible to get one if you had had one vaccination in England and another in Scotland and it wouldn’t have been effective anyway given the spread of the Delta variant amongst double vaccinated people.
Alistair Carmichael described them as a “counterproductive illiberal gimmick” in an article for Politics Home to tie in with his urgent question on the issue:
Would you trust this government – this Prime Minister – with personal data of this sort?
We have never been a “papers please society” and if that is to change then at the very least we must be allowed to debate that change.
Once we cede the principle that it is acceptable for the government to regulate in this way not just where we can go and those with whom we can go then we will be at the top of a steep and slippery slope.
As history repeatedly shows us, when people give more powers to government to regulate their lives, governments are never swift to hand them back.
As an aside, when he asked his Urgent Question in Parliament, he had one of the lines of the year:
If a reference to Gove clubbing has been made, that is funnier than the one @amcarmichaelMP managed to sneak into his urgent question on vaccine passports, I'd like to know it. pic.twitter.com/Gf5FWxURpj
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 8, 2021
It was clear from the discussions in Parliament on Wednesday that Boris was going to have a hard time getting these through, even with a majority of 80. So we are denied the theatre of a Commons vote where the Scottish Tories would be whipped to vote in favour of what they had voted against at Holyrood and the SNP would have to squirm at taking the same position as the Tories, although I would suspect that they would have chickened out of the vote on the grounds that it was England only.
So this means that Nicola Sturgeon is isolated. Hospitality venues in Scotland are going to have to implement an unworkable, illiberal system at their own cost when many of them are already in a pretty fragile state after a year of insufficient support. And I wonder if we’ll see people from Glasgow and Edinburgh nipping to the clubs of Newcastle and Carlisle because they can.
It’s interesting that she only got her plans through Holyrood with the support of her new not-a-coalition partners, the Greens. Here’s what their leader Patrick Harvie had to say on the subject in April:
“I can't see a way for it to be done without widening inequalities and injustices".
This is @patrickharvie, co-leader of @scottishgreens, on the rights harms of vaccine passports – before their power share with @theSNP…
Today, Scottish Greens will vote FOR vaccine passports. pic.twitter.com/JCO1RX5hbr
— Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) September 9, 2021
I might have some sympathy with his predicament given some of the things we had to vote for in the Westminster coalition, and Patrick was, of course, full of empathy for us at the time. Not.
I have really enjoyed seeing Alistair and Alex Cole-Hamilton make passionate liberal arguments on this. The pair of them have been all over the media all week. And we’ve had several polls put us in double figures on Westminster voting intention.
UPDATE: After Sajid Javid confirmed on the Andrew Marr Show that the Government was ditching these things, Alistair Carmichael demanded that the Coronavirus Act, which is due for renewal at the end of this month, be scrapped. Liberal Democrats voted against its renewal in September 2020 and March 2021.
This is a victory for the Liberal Democrats and all those campaigners who stood up for our civil liberties against these deeply illiberal and unworkable plans.“The Conservatives have needlessly sown confusion among businesses for months by threatening to introduce Covid passports, and will not be forgiven for it.“After this inevitable U-turn, the Conservatives must now see sense and scrap the unnecessary and draconian Coronavirus Act altogether.
Alex Cole-Hamilton said that we would continue to campaign against them in Scotland:
This is a triumph for privacy campaigners and my Liberal Democrat colleagues in Westminster.
“It’s sad to see that the Conservative government in Westminster has more concern for medical privacy than the SNP-Green coalition in Scotland does.
“The solution to the current crisis is vaccinations and a functioning contact tracing system, not Covid ID cards. You shouldn’t have to share your private medical information with someone who is not your clinician.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats will campaign for these illiberal and intrusive ID cards to be abolished here in Scotland.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Interesting to see that Boris is willing to change course in the face of backbench pressure but I don’t believe that Nicola will be influenced by his decision – indeed, she relishes the opportunity to argue that Scotland benefits from having a government that is able to take different decisions to suit the needs of the country. If, as I suspect, most voters support vaccine passports, she will be representing majority opinion by taking this action.
My personal view on this matter is that If people choose to exclude themselves from certain venues and events because they are not willing to get vaccinated, that is their choice. I am not interested in them moaning about the consequences of the choices they make – I am more interested in the welfare of people who are placed at greater risk due to people not getting vaccinated.
What extraordinary illiberal lot are the Liberals these days. I’m not talking about the MPs just about the actual members.
`Interesting to see that Boris is willing to change course in the face of backbench pressure but I don’t believe that Nicola will be influenced by his decision – indeed, she relishes the opportunity to argue that Scotland benefits from having a government that is able to take different decisions to suit the needs of the country. If, as I suspect, most voters support vaccine passports, she will be representing majority opinion by taking this action.`
So what? First, it’s not as if she’s been a fantastic steward of Scottish pandemic policy if you look at outcomes. She’s not actually good at anything apart from blowing her own trumpet. Followed by a dog whistle.
Since when have the Lib Dems done things solely because `the majority want it`?
`My personal view on this matter is that If people choose to exclude themselves from certain venues and events because they are not willing to get vaccinated, that is their choice. I am not interested in them moaning about the consequences of the choices they make – I am more interested in the welfare of people who are placed at greater risk due to people not getting vaccinated.`
Younger people have sacrificed enough. Paying through the nose for Zoom lessons at Uni; needlessly closing schools; cutting of social networks; hospitality closures.
After 18 months of restrictions and a largely successful vaccine rollout if people including the well-protected older people exclude themselves from nightclubs that’s up to them. Less dad dancing maybe the result!
I am not interested in the moaning of these people – I am now more interested in older people cutting the slack, doing what they need to keep safe, in what has been shown over the last couple of months of nightclubs opening no risk at all.
Let’s have no more of this health extremism over particular policies designed to placate the fevered imaginations of the older sets. We have to live with the virus? Life is about risk – nightclubs are virtually no risk at all.
It is so good to see the spirit of ” we are all in this together ” still survives in our levelling up global Britain, Oh Joy!!!
No more nightclubs for me then.
I hope you will watch the ITV. Programme this evening on squalor and Housing Associations, I can assure you it’s worth the truth of how modern, our country isn’t. I’ve just been supporting those who have the serious problem of cladding and even some households totally covered in an external coating of plastic sheeting.
How long this secret has been kept is a good question.
One more less well known is cancer patients and the continued struggle to access treatment for serious illness, let alone anything else.
@Denis Clay
I think you will find that Scotland has a higher rate of both first and second vaccines than the UK as a whole, and prior to schools returning in August the rate of virus in S Outland was well below UK average. We are now seeing much higher rates of virus in the community as it spreads rapidly between the teenage up to 30 age group of whom around a quarter are unvaccinated. This spread is then taken home and older and vulnerable people are becoming ill, with almost 1000 now in hospital, and a number in intensive care. I do not think it is particularly ‘liberal’ to prioritise the rights of young people who will not get vaccinated over the lives of those in our society who are at greater risk as a consequence of their choices. Should Liberal Democrats also oppose the compulsory wearing of seat belts? Liberal does not mean libertarian.
Denis Clay 12th Sep ’21 – 11:43am……….. nightclubs are virtually no risk at all…….
Obviously not! The whole idea that the unvaccinated could become dangerously ill by strenuosly interacting (to say nothing about spontaneous kissing, hugging, etc.) in an overcrowded, poorly ventilated indoor space is clearly preposterous…
Strange, how on a LibDEm site, the headline “Nicola stands firm as Boris wavers’ didn’t seem more appropriate than ‘Boris leaves Nicola isolated on vaccine passports..
You do know people die. The people that will be dying through covid will have probably died from other means. In fact the death from Covid was a year later than people that died from other causes.
Interestingly Sweden seems to have the equivalent of about 6 deaths from Covid here a day.
You also know that the vaccinated (of whom I am one) can spread the virus as much as the unvaccinated? So what you’re suggesting is yet another mini-lockdown. Make sure the young have no fun. I can sit in my ivory tower protected at gold plated levels.
You, who have to go out to work, or have to suffer the consequences just have to shut up and put up with it.
You realise the young for a long time were warned about `killing granny`? They didn’t have physical contact with their older relatives for 18 months anyway. Why are you asking younger people to deal with your lack of a doctor considered high risk health plan? They have the rest of their lives to lead.
Given that we also have ‘flu how long do you want this to go on for? Years? What about ‘flu (as I had in 2018/19) that killed many thousands?
I’m afraid you’re asking Government to do something it cannot – because you daren’t face up to the fact that this thing came the despotic Chinese Communist Party. Projecting your fears and controls onto the young is despicable. The Government can only provide vaccines and advice. Everything else is theatre. A means of controlling the innocent with the black gloved hand of the Chinese policeman on your shoulder `Kill Julia – not me!`