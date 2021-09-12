Caron Lindsay

Dates for your diary: The rise of China and 40 years on from the Limehouse declaration

By | Sun 12th September 2021 - 12:11 pm

I thought it might be worth sharing a couple of things I’ve registered for this morning.

On Thursday 30th September at 11 am,  the Paddy Ashdown Forum will be hosting a debate on China. The motion is “This House believes that China is interested in coexistence rather than domination.”

This will be a hybrid event, both in person at the National Liberal Club and online. It’s the sort of thing you can listen in to if you are still working from home.

You can get more details and register here. 

The second is a virtual  event being hosted by Queen Mary University and the Mile End Institute on 22nd September at 6:30 pm on the Limehouse Declaration 40 years on. Can the SDP teach us anything today? A panel including Vince Cable, Lib Dem peer Julie Smith, Polly Toynbee who was one of the founder members of the SDP and senior lecturer Peter Sloman. You can register for that one here.

If you can’t get along to either event, never mind. I’ll write them up on here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

